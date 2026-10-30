Bills Announce DJ Moore Injury News Before Crucial Ravens Clash

The Buffalo Bills are returning from their bye week, and they will be challenged right away, as they have a huge matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on their hands. With the Ravens getting Lamar Jackson back from an ankle injury, the Bills are going to have their work cut out for them in this one, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this turn into a shootout.

Buffalo also has some question marks in the injury department heading into this game, with perhaps the biggest of the bunch revolving around wide receiver DJ Moore. Over the past few weeks, Moore has been dealing with a shoulder injury, and he has received a big update in his quest to get back on the field for this crucial contest.

DJ Moore Questionable to Play for the Bills in Week 8

Buffalo had high hopes for Moore after it picked him up in a trade with the Chicago Bears over the offseason, as it parted with a 2026 second-round pick in order to bring him to town. While it isn’t totally his fault, Moore’s start to his tenure with the Bills has been relatively disappointing, as injuries certainly haven’t helped his case.

Moore has technically suited up in four games this season, but he has been forced out of a pair of them early, which makes his production look worse than it actually is. To this point, Moore has caught 12 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown, with all but one catch and 11 of those yards coming in Weeks 1 and 3.

A shoulder injury suffered against the New England Patriots in Week 4 has forced Moore to miss what will end up being at least a month of action, but he is close to returning, as he practiced in a limited capacity all three days this week. While Moore appears to be trending in the right direction, that didn’t stop Buffalo from labeling him as questionable to play on Sunday vs. Baltimore.

Bills Hoping DJ Moore Can Return From Injury in Week 8

Getty ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 15: DJ Moore #2 of the Buffalo Bills on the field before a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Bills aren’t going to throw Moore into the fire if he isn’t fully healthy, but it’s clear that if there was ever a time for him to get back on the field, it’s Week 8. The Ravens are a dangerous team, especially with Jackson under center, and with the New England Patriots right behind them in the AFC East division, every game is going to be important from here on out.

If Moore can’t play, that would mean more action for Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman in the passing game, with Joshua Palmer, Greg Dortch, and Skyler Bell also factoring into the mix. At this point, Moore has given himself a shot to play on Sunday, but a final update on his status won’t be revealed until about 90 minutes before the team’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff.