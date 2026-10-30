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New York Yankees Insider Delivers Honest Teruaki Sato Prediction

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 29: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees speaks to media prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 29, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have long been linked to Japanese star Teruaki Sato.

While Sato’s destination remains up in the air, the Yankees appear to be one of his more probable landing spots.

But according to one of New York’s insiders, this must be approached with caution.

Yankees Insider Shares Honest Teruaki Sato Thoughts

Teruaki Sato
GettyThe Boston Red Sox were named one of the best fits for Japanese star Teruaki Sato, along with learning potential contract details.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic revealed his latest mailbag piece on Oct. 30.

As he pointed out, “The Yankees need an upgrade at third base, as Ryan McMahon should no longer start. But I have a hard time believing they will aggressively pursue Sato. His MLB position isn’t settled. He graded out negatively at third base, and some scouts believe he’ll have to play corner outfield or first base in the majors. If he can’t play third base, the Yankees don’t really have a fit for him.”

He later added, “Sato doesn’t have Murakami’s offensive ceiling, but he should still be an above-average hitter in MLB. However, with his defense at third a negative, I don’t think the Yankees are the best fit.”

Teruaki Sato
GettyTOKYO, JAPAN – MARCH 10: Teruaki Sato #7 of Team Japan hits a double in the first inning during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool C game between Czechia and Japan at Tokyo Dome on March 10, 2026 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

While playing for the Hanshin Tigers this year, Sato was hitting .306/.383/.609 with a .991 OPS and 39 homers through 143 games.

He logged 40 doubles, three triples and 106 RBIs.

Sato does bring swing-and-miss concerns, as Kirschner highlighted.

But he does bring irreplaceable power that would suit New York’s lineup well.

Teruaki Sato
GettyTeruaki Sato #8 of the Hanshin Tigers at bat in the bottom of the fourth inning against Los Angeles Dodgers at Tokyo Dome on March 16, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan.

Yankees-Sato Opportunity Still Looms

Teruaki Sato
GettyTeruaki Sato #8 of the Hanshin Tigers celebrates with teammates after hitting a three run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning against Los Angeles Dodgers at Tokyo Dome on March 16, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan.

New York may be considered a front-runner to acquire the 27-year-old hitter, but the offseason always brings an element of surprise.

In other words, there’s always a chance he could land elsewhere.

If Kirschner is correct, this might be the best route for both parties.

Teruaki Sato
GettyTOKYO, JAPAN – MARCH 10: Teruaki Sato #7 of Team Japan hit by pitch in the eighth inning during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool C game between Czechia and Japan at Tokyo Dome on March 10, 2026 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, numerous projections still show Sato making his way to New York.

His versatility should be enticing for most ballclubs, but ultimately, the Yankees might not be willing to spend for him.

They certainly have deep pockets, but only for the right players who would supplement their roster and fill necessary gaps.

If Brian Cashman doesn’t see any room, Sato will ship elsewhere.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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