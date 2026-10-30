New York Yankees Insider Delivers Honest Teruaki Sato Prediction

The New York Yankees have long been linked to Japanese star Teruaki Sato.

While Sato’s destination remains up in the air, the Yankees appear to be one of his more probable landing spots.

But according to one of New York’s insiders, this must be approached with caution.

Yankees Insider Shares Honest Teruaki Sato Thoughts

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic revealed his latest mailbag piece on Oct. 30.

As he pointed out, “The Yankees need an upgrade at third base, as Ryan McMahon should no longer start. But I have a hard time believing they will aggressively pursue Sato. His MLB position isn’t settled. He graded out negatively at third base, and some scouts believe he’ll have to play corner outfield or first base in the majors. If he can’t play third base, the Yankees don’t really have a fit for him.”

He later added, “Sato doesn’t have Murakami’s offensive ceiling, but he should still be an above-average hitter in MLB. However, with his defense at third a negative, I don’t think the Yankees are the best fit.”

While playing for the Hanshin Tigers this year, Sato was hitting .306/.383/.609 with a .991 OPS and 39 homers through 143 games.

He logged 40 doubles, three triples and 106 RBIs.

Sato does bring swing-and-miss concerns, as Kirschner highlighted.

But he does bring irreplaceable power that would suit New York’s lineup well.

Yankees-Sato Opportunity Still Looms

New York may be considered a front-runner to acquire the 27-year-old hitter, but the offseason always brings an element of surprise.

In other words, there’s always a chance he could land elsewhere.

If Kirschner is correct, this might be the best route for both parties.

Nevertheless, numerous projections still show Sato making his way to New York.

His versatility should be enticing for most ballclubs, but ultimately, the Yankees might not be willing to spend for him.

They certainly have deep pockets, but only for the right players who would supplement their roster and fill necessary gaps.

If Brian Cashman doesn’t see any room, Sato will ship elsewhere.