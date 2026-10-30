Bears’ Jeffery Simmons Gets Brutally Honest After Titans Trade

The Chicago Bears‘ new superstar Jeffery Simmons is among the most fearsome players in the NFL, but he was bucking stereotypes during his first comments as a member of the team on Friday, October 30.

Simmons, an eight-year veteran of the NFL and a four-time Pro Bowler (three-time All-Pro), spent his entire career with the Tennessee Titans up until the deal went through on Thursday. Less than 24 hours later, Simmons was honest about the emotional process of changing teams for the first time in his professional career.

“Man, I tell you, yesterday was pretty hard,” Simmons said. “I’m excited to be a Chicago Bear.”

Simmons was a full participant in practice on Friday. The Bears play against the Seattle Seahawks in the Week 8 edition of Monday Night Football.

“The trade told me everything I needed to know, Simmons added. “This team believes in what they have here and they want it now.”

Montez Sweat Played College Football With Jeffery Simmons for 2 Years at Mississippi State

One thing that might help Simmons acclimate more quickly is his previous relationship with defensive end Montez Sweat. The two played college football together at Mississippi State for two seasons (2017-18).

“Talking with Montez, he’s locked in, ready to go,” Bears general manager Ryan Poles said Friday. “This is one of his guys.”

Sweat missed two games due to an NFL suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, though he will return against the Seahawks on Monday night.

Bears’ Jeffery Simmons Probably Best Defensive Tackle in NFL

Simmons is arguably the best defensive tackle in football at age 29 and is coming off an All-Pro campaign for the Titans last season.

Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen made comments to that effect during his press conference on Friday.

“I don’t know that I’ve had anybody that’s been what I would consider this dominant,” Allen told reporters.

Simmons has amassed 96 QB hits, 72 tackles for loss, 46.5 sacks, 31 passes defensed and nine forced fumbles over his career (106 games played and 104 starts).

He is under contract through the 2030 season and most recently signed a three-year extension worth just shy of $106 million.