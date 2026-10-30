San Francisco 49ers GM Provides Injury Update on RB Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers are 6-1 and in the middle of their Week 8 bye after suffering their first loss of the season last Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

While the bye comes at a perfect time, the biggest concern coming out of that game was the status of star running back Christian McCaffrey. He exited with a leg injury before later returning and battling through the pain.

“I was just trying to keep it warm and not make it worst. But it’s only so much you can do to get back to where you want to be but I’ll be fine. I know that,” McCaffrey said. “I’ll be alright. I know I’ll get this thing back and be ready.”

John Lynch Gives Update on McCaffrey

On Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said McCaffrey had been diagnosed with a mild hamstring strain and that there’s a good chance he’ll be ready to go when the team returns in Week 9.

Later in the week, 49ers general manager John Lynch provided an update on the star running back during his weekly appearance on KNBR.

“I was pleased that he was able to keep going throughout the game, um, you know, to some degree,” Lynch said. “That made me feel good about what he was dealing with. It wasn’t until after the game where we got some clarity, and I think he’s got a little bit of a strain in the hamstring area. If you ask Christian, that’s just because they dug in it so hard during the game to try to keep him going, and he wanted to keep going.

“So, again, the bye comes at a good time for that. I think the images were on the good side, and so I think we feel good about at least having an opportunity when we come back from this bye.

“But we’ll make sure Christian’s right. We need him for the long haul, just like we do all our players.”

#49ers injury updates: John Lynch discusses Mike Evans, Nick Bosa, Christian McCaffrey #FTTB Read:

https://t.co/HQpFFHpNoI — 49ers Webzone (@49erswebzone) October 30, 2026

McCaffrey’s 2026 Season With 49ers

McCaffrey has once again served as a workhorse for San Francisco through the first seven games of the season.

He has 84 carries for 389 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, along with 34 receptions for 251 yards. He remains one of quarterback Brock Purdy’s most reliable weapons in the passing game as well.