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Detroit Tigers 31-HR Slugger Suddenly Emerges as Top MLB Trade Candidate

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Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 16: First baseman Spencer Torkelson #20 of the Detroit Tigers returns to the dugout after being defeated by the Toronto Blue Jays the at Rogers Centre on September 16, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers should be looking to shake up their roster this offseason after their poor 2026 season.

Due to this, it would not be surprising if the Tigers end up trading some of their current players during this offseason. Now, one of their notable star hitters is creating chatter as a trade candidate because of it.

In a recent article for MLB Trade Rumors, Steve Adams, Anthony Franco, and Darragh McDonald named Torkelson among the league’s top trade candidates to watch this offseason.

“Detroit could hang onto Torkelson and hope for more consistency, but he’s a poor defensive first baseman whose bat has never developed the way they hoped. Trading him could open first base for Colt Keith, thereby creating more infield time for younger players like Hao-Yu Lee and yet-to-debut Max Anderson. One way or another, it seems likely the Tigers will turn over some of their lineup,” Adams, Franco, and McDonald wrote.

The Tigers trading Torkelson would certainly be a significant move if it came to fruition. The Tigers selected him with the first overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft, and he has emerged as a good player. Thus, moving him would be a major decision by the Tigers.

Looking at Torkelson

Minnesota Twins v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 07: Spencer Torkelson #20 of the Detroit Tigers plays against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park on September 07, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

If the Tigers shop Torkelson, there is no question that he would generate a ton of interest. The Petaluma, California native would be a strong pickup for any team looking for more power in their lineup and an upgrade at first base. Furthermore, with this year’s free agency class being weak, a player like Torkelson could get Detroit a strong return in a potential move.

Torkelson had another solid year for the Tigers in 2026, too. In 159 games, he posted 26 home runs to go along with 77 RBI. He also hit 31 home runs in both 2023 and 2025. With that, he has shown that he can be an impactful power hitter and could be a nice pickup for a contender to bring in.

Which Teams Could Target Torkelson If He’s Shopped By Tigers?

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 01: Spencer Torkelson #20 of the Detroit Tigers is walked during the eleventh inning to score a run against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

If the Tigers shop Torkelson, he should generate a good amount of interest. A few teams that could make sense as landing spots for him this offseason include the Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, and New York Mets.

It will now be interesting to see what happens with Torkelson this offseason. If the Tigers do not view him as a long-term part of their plans, now could be the right time to trade him. Time will tell what happens on that front.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Detroit Tigers 31-HR Slugger Suddenly Emerges as Top MLB Trade Candidate

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