Lakers Urged To Target High-Value Wing Amid Bizarre Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers have long been linked to trade target Herb Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans, as the 3-and-D wing remains one of the best options in the NBA to fill the team’s current hole in the wing position.

While the links between the Lakers and Jones were strong last season, they died down a bit over the summer. However, as the Pelicans have been playing him less than ever to start the new season, some recent bizarre reporting has emerged about Jones as a trade target over the past few days.

Amid some of the recent buzz about New Orleans seeing Jones as a trade candidate, the Lakers were urged to once again make him the top target to join the Purple and Gold, regardless of what the asking price might be for the 28-year-old forward.

Herb Jones Trade Rumors Take Strange Turn

Before getting into the Lakers’ interest in Jones, it’s important to note some of the recent reporting about the player, who has been sitting on the bench more than ever this season for the Pelicans.

Firstly, it was Shamit Dua who reported on Jones as a potential name who could be traded, as it’s become clear head coach Jamahl Mosley hasn’t been using him in the rotation.

“Multiple league sources indicate teams are monitoring Jones’ situation and could pursue him if the Pelicans’ asking price changes,” he wrote. “League sources say the Pelicans have held firm at an asking price near two first-round picks, though no team has met that figure.”

The reporting prompted Jones’ name back up as a Lakers trade target, as he’s been rumored to be the missing piece in Los Angeles’ rotation for a few years running, despite him averaging just six points and 2.4 rebounds on 20.4 minutes through five games.

Along with discussing a Jones trade, Dua also discussed the internal dysfunction going on in New Orleans. He named Jones and several others as players who deserve what’s going on within the organization.

“Pelicans need to make a hard stand and back the players that actually define their culture and the organization they want to be. Herb Jones, Bey, Murphy – these are the guys that need to be empowered on and off the court. Instead they are the ones sacrificing to other egos,” he wrote in a post on X.

Amid all of that, top NBA insider Marc Stein followed up Dua’s report by stating the following:

“Just spoke to a Pelicans official who tells @TheSteinLine that the team has not indicated a willingness to trade Herb Jones,” he wrote in a post. “Jones played sparingly in the Pels’ first three games. They have maintained a high threshold on trade interest in Trey Murphy III and Jones for months.”

So, for the time being, it remains very uncertain if the Pelicans would trade Jones, but it has to be assumed that for the right price, they wouldn’t mind sending him out. Stein didn’t rule out a deal, but just reported a lack of ‘willingness,’ which is likely based on the offers New Orleans has received so far.

Lakers Remain In Mix For Top 3-And-D Wing Trade Target

Following all that reporting on Jones, Chris Lambert urged the Lakers to once again eye him as a top trade target this season.

“Jones has played no more than 18 minutes in a single game to start this season. This comes in spite of still being the team’s best defender and the front office hiring Jamahl Mosley for his defense-first coaching style. Weird,” he wrote on October 29. “What does this mean for LA, you ask? It means the door has reopened for Rob Pelinka to potentially acquire Jones, who has been a favorite trade target of the Lakers fanbase for the last several years.”

Though Jones is not a strong three-point shooter, he’s one of the best defenders in the NBA, having been named to the All-Defensive team in 2023-24. He is making just under $15 million this season, and though he hasn’t gotten a ton of playing time so far this year, he remains a near-perfect fit on the Lakers alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler, especially on defense.

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“According to Databallr, the Pelicans’ defense gives up 31.1 more points per 100 possessions when he’s off the court compared to when he’s on the court this season,” Lambert added. “I understand the combo of Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams has been great defensively in the Lakers’ starting five, especially in passing lanes and from the point of attack. However, that doesn’t mean adding another high-level stopper wouldn’t be smart.”

“Come playoff time, the NBA becomes all about who can get the most stops because all the top teams are going to have a go-to scorer that can get a bucket on virtually anyone. That’s the type of situation where someone like Jones brings more value than, say, someone like Quentin Grimes.”

Lambert proposed a Lakers trade idea swapping Grimes for Jones, as well, but it’s uncertain if the Pelicans would make that deal considering what Dua reported on the asking price for the defensive wing.

Regardless, though Jones might be a perfect Lakers trade target, he has been, and likely will continue to be, hard to get. His situation in New Orleans is nothing short of bizarre, but that doesn’t guarantee he’ll become available for Los Angeles or any other team in the near future.