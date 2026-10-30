Grant Horvat’s Shaking Hand Putt at Internet Invitational Goes Viral [Video]

Grant Horvat is one of the most beloved YouTube golf content creators on the planet. Known for his smile and fluid swing, he’s played with some of the world’s best golfers and at some of the nicest courses. But nothing could have prepared him for what met him at the Internet Invitational.

A clip of him draining what was anything but a routine 5-foot putt is going viral after Episode 2. Why? Because you can see the nerves physically manifest as he took the club back before sinking a putt to keep his team in the elimination match.

The video of him making the putt went viral because his hand was shaking so much that he had to remove it immediately after the stroke.

Grant Horvat Getting Love For Being Clutch

As one fan wrote, “Pretty interesting to see how much the mental part of the game affects Grant Horvat in real time.. Credit to him for making this putt and that bunker shot.” Another said, I didn’t notice this in my watch through! This is nuts seeing Grant have this much pressure and anxiety! No wonder he didn’t want the ball after feeling like this on the putt. Hats off to Grant Horvat for taking the pressure and stepping up for the big shots! GREAT to see it!”

Horvat is a great player. That said, he doesn’t love the pressure of big-time golf matchups and high-stakes moments. That’s one reason he’s turned down past PGA Sponsor exemption invites.

As the match went to a playoff, Team White had to pick its two best players. The first hole ended in a tie. The second hole was Horvat and Big John, but Horvat knew the anxiety was growing. He didn’t want the responsibility and he told his captain, Ryan Ruffels, that he didn’t feel good about his game.

Ruffels picked Horvat anyway and trusted him. That trust paid off.

The Nerves In the Internet Invitational Are Real

If there’s one thing no one can deny, it’s how nervous these golfers are getting with so much money on the line. Their teammates’ fate often rests in their hands, too. Horvat commented on the video after it was posted on YouTube. He wrote, “I totally acknowledge I didn’t want the ball. Game felt horrible that day and felt FP would be better off in my place. Glad my teammates pushed me to play. What a moment.”

Paige Spirnac, who is on Team White, wrote on social media: “One of my favorite moments of the Internet Invitational so far was Grant coming in clutch in the playoff. It’s one of the most stressful, pressure-filled environments you can imagine, so it’s understandable to not want the ball. But he took it and hit an incredible shot to set Big John up. Was so cool to watch!”

Horvat came in clutch, and he’s getting a lot of love in the hours after Episode 2 aired. Episode 3 will drop on Monday, November 2. Horvat and his team are moving on to Day 2.