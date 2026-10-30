New York Yankees Urged to Poach Toronto Blue Jays Outfielder in Free Agency

The MLB offseason is officially here, which means hot stove season is right around the corner.

For teams like the New York Yankees, a lot of roster shuffling is expected, as is the case with every New York Yankees offseason.

In a recent rumors/predictions piece, the Yankees are being urged to poach Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Myles Straw if Straw’s $8 million team option is declined, which feels pretty likely.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Release 5 Players From Organization After World Series

New York Yankees Predicted to Target Myles Straw

Per YanksGoYard.com writer Stephen Parello, the Yankees should target Blue Jays outfielder Myles Straw, but it has a contingency:

“Admittedly, this one requires some help from the Blue Jays, who hold an $8 million club option on Myles Straw for 2027. If they decline it, he could be someone who pops up on the Yankees’ radar. Toronto acquired Straw along with $2 million in international bonus pool money in January of 2025 in hopes that the extra funds would help the organization sign Roki Sasaki. Instead, the defense-first outfielder was their consolation prize.”

So, Parello is assuming that the Blue Jays will decline the option, which would make sense from their side of the idea. Straw batted .241 in 2026 and posted an OPS+ of 78 across 295 at-bats.

Paying $8 million for a player like Straw seems like a stretch, and as Parello further notes, the Yankees wouldn’t be targeting Straw for his bat; it would be for his gold-glove-level defense.

More MLB on Heavy: Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Cut 30-Year-Old Outfielder After World Series

What Are the New York Yankees Plans in Free Agency?

The New York Yankees have a handful of starters locked up around the diamond already, so it’s fair to assume that the Yankees’ front office may go for ‘in the margins’ moves like adding Myles Straw on a cheaper contract.

It’s no knock on Straw, but his 7 home runs in the last 25o+ games aren’t going to net him a starting spot in the Yankees outfield.

However, his defense and ability to somewhat get on base is enough to entice some suitors in free agency, again, if he reaches that point.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Trade Idea Dumps Jasson Dominguez for Tigers’ All-Star Infielder