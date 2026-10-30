13-Year MLB Player, Ex-Yankee Enters Free Agency After $30M Decision

On October 29, ten New York Yankees elected free agency.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Paul Goldschmidt, Trent Grisham, Amed Rosario, David Bednar, Paul Blackburn, Ryan Yarbrough, John Schreiber, Tim Hill, and Michael Fulmer.

The moves continued in the lower levels of the Yankees organization today, with the announcement of five players released from the rookie-level Dominican Summer League.

Outside of the organization however, a former Yankees pitcher elected free agency after his club declined the mutual option.

Former New York Yankees Pitcher Sonny Gray Elects Free Agency After One Season With Boston Red Sox

In 2017, starting pitcher Sonny Gray was traded to the New York Yankees at the trade deadline, where he spent just about a season and a half with the organization. Nine years later, he became a member of the Boston Red Sox pitching staff. After an incredible season, the Red Sox made a $30 million decision to not exercise his contract.

Gray is officially a free agent and will get a $10 million buyout.

Matthew Crory posted on X: Sonny Gray is officially a free agent after his $30M mutual option with the Red Sox was declined, per @TimBHealey. Gray gets a $10M buyout and is one of 11 more players the MLBPA added to its free agent list today.

This season, Gray posted a 2.72 ERA with a win-loss record of 18-5, and 149 Ks through 169 innings pitched.

The Yankees faced Gray in American League Wild Card Series this postseason, where was credited with a loss. Luis García Jr. launched a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Gray gave up two runs and was removed in the fifth inning.

Sonny Gray’s Career With Yankees

Ahead of Sonny Gray’s short tenure with the New York Yankees, he spent over four seasons with the club who drafted him, the Oakland Athletics.

He was shipped to the Bronx on July 31, 2017. Gray recorded a 4-7 record with an ERA of 3.72.

That same season, Gray pitched in the postseason for the Yankees. He pitched against the Cleveland Guardians giving up three runs in 3.1 innings. Then later pitched against the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series where he tossed five innings and gave up one earned run.

The next season, Gray’s numbers were down despite having a winning record. His ERA was 4.90 and tallied 123 Ks.

In 2019, Gray was traded to the Cincinnati Reds for Second-base prospect Shed Long and a high draft pick. Before completing the trade, Gray and the Reds agreed to a three-year, $30.5 million contract extension.

While Gray may have worn the pinstripes, he made his feelings about the Yankees very apparent after joining the Red Sox in 2026. Gray had to waive a no-trade clause with St. Louis to complete his trade to Boston, but said that a big factor in his decision was to “go to a place now where it’s easy to hate the Yankees.”

Even claiming that he never wanted join the Yankees in the first place.