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Former Yankee Joba Chamberlain Thinks Team Should Sign Sato

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NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Joba Chamberlain #62 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Minnesota Twins in Game Two of the ALDS during the 2009 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Former Yankees reliever Joba Chamberlain told the Yankees Pod, hosted by Jimmy Randazzo, that the Yankees should aggressively pursue Japanese third baseman/outfielder Teruaki Sato in free agency this offseason.

Joba started by explaining why the Yankees need to address third base: “I mean, you’re adding to a position that, as everyone well knows, needs a little help,” said Chamberlain. He added that it should be a “big focus” to acquire Sato’s services because “that spot (third base) has been really empty for some years and some consistency,” said Chamberlain. 

Joba added that overall production is always uncertain and how it translates to the major league level, but argued that from an “offensive standpoint” it’s been “translating lately.” Sato has been a prolific power hitter this year in Japan, but also a great hitter overall. In 143 games this season with the Hanshin Tigers, Sato posted a .306/.417/. 600 slash line with 39 home runs, 106 RBI’s, and a .991 OPS in 614 plate appearances. Sato is also consistently on the field, appearing in 130 or more games almost every year of his six year tenure in Japan except 2021 (126 games).

Joba Cites Yankes Third Base Issues Going Into This Offseason

To Joba’s point, third base is a glaring question mark for the Yankees this offseason. The Yankees acquired McMahon from the Colorado Rockies at the 2025 MLB trade deadline for his glove, but his defensive metrics dipped in 2026 compared to 2025. McMahon posted a -3 DRS (defensive runs saved) with a 0 OAA (Outs Above Average). In 2025, his OAA (Outs Above Average) was a positive 7, and his DRS (defensive runs saved) was a positive 10, per Joseph Randazzo of Sports Illustrated. 

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees throws to first base after a ground ball hit by Adley Rutschman #31 of the Boston Red Sox during the third inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

McMahon had 9 fielding errors in 122 games with the Yankees in 2026, while in 2025 he had 10 total errors between Colorado and New York in 154 games, 54 of which were with the Yankees after being traded there at the trade deadline. The bigger question for Sato in the major leagues isn’t whether his bat will translate to big-league pitching, but whether he’s good enough defensively to be an everyday third baseman.

Is Sato The Perfect Fit For The Yankees?

Yankees beat writer Chris Kirschner wrote an article in The Athletic about whether the Yankees should go after Teruaki Sato this offseason. Kirschner cites stats from the Yakyu Cosmpolitan that have Sato “graded as a poor defender at third base,” as well as skepticism from scouts about his defensive fit at third base and the possibility that he’ll have to transition to first base or the outfield in the majors, Kirschner said.

GettyTOKYO, JAPAN – MARCH 16: Teruaki Sato #8 of the Hanshin Tigers celebrates with teammates after hitting a three run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning against Los Angeles Dodgers at Tokyo Dome on March 16, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Masterpress/Getty Images)

The Hanshin Tigers had Sato play 18 games in the outfield during the 2026 season, SportsNet reported. SportsNet also mentions he played 125 games at third base. But you have to question his long-term defensive positioning if even his original team, the Hanshin Tigers, didn’t have him playing every day at third base.

There’s no denying Sato’s power and overall talent as a professional hitter. Whichever team signs him, whether the Yankees or someone else, and where he actually plays, will be one of the big storylines to follow during the 2026-27 offseason.

Matt Cunningham Matt Cunningham is an Endicott College Graduate with a Bachelor's in Sport Management. He is an avid follower of Major League Baseball, a Heavy Sports Contributor for the Yankees and all 30 MLB teams, and a Member of the MLB Fan Council. More about Matt Cunningham

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Former Yankee Joba Chamberlain Thinks Team Should Sign Sato

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