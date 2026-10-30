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8-Year New York Mets Player Suddenly Becomes MLB Free Agent

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New York Mets v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 23: Jeff McNeil #1 of the New York Mets celebrates his three home run against the Atlanta Braves with Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets during the third inning at Truist Park on August 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by John David Mercer/Getty Images)

The Athletics announced today that they have declined a club option on infielder Jeff McNeil.

McNeil, 34, is now a free agent.

Jeff McNeil is a 9-year MLB veteran infielder who spent the first eight seasons of his career with the New York Mets.

Beloved or not, McNeil had a solid run in Queens, so let’s take a look at what led to his free agency and his time with the New York Mets.

More MLB on Heavy: MLB TRADE: Boston Red Sox Deal 25-Year-Old Infielder to Tigers

Longtime New York Mets Player Jeff McNeil Becomes MLB Free Agent

New York Mets v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 27: Jeff McNeil #1 of the New York Mets runs out a groundball in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 27, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Calvin Hernandez/Getty Images)

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald quickly hit on the Athletics declining the club option on Jeff McNeil, and he wrote:

“Like Springs, McNeil signed an extension with his previous club before joining the A’s. McNeil’s deal also ran through 2026 with a 2027 club option, his valued at $15.75MM. The option had a $2MM buyout. As part of the trade sending him out of Queens, the Mets agreed to cover that $2MM buyout if it were turned down, so perhaps the A’s never really anticipated keeping McNeil for more than a year. His lackluster season only made that more likely.”

In 2026, McNeil batted .264 over 144 games, but added just nine home runs and logged an OPS+ of 87, even while playing in the very hitter-friendly park of Sutter Health Park 50% of the time.

Speaking to McNeil with the Mets, and if there’s any chance New York would consider re-signing him, likely not, as the Mets decided to trade him away about a year ago.

More MLB on Heavy: Philadelphia Phillies Cut Ties with 8-Year MLB Player After World Series

Jeff McNeil’s Time in Queens

Texas Rangers v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Jeff McNeil #1 of the New York Mets reacts to a call during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Citi Field on September 12, 2025 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

While a member of the New York Mets, Jeff McNeil was named to 2 All-Star appearances (2019, 2022).

He was pretty much an everyday player for the Mets from 2021 to 2025.

Across 923 total games played in a Mets uniform, McNeil batted .284 with 80 home runs, 367 RBI, and an OPS+ of 117.

McNeil won the batting crown in 2022 with a .326 average over 533 at-bats. He amassed 22.9 bWAR with the Mets.

It was a good call to trade Jeff McNeil away, but there’s also no doubt he had a positive impact on the Mets over his tenure with the organization.

More MLB on Heavy: Former All-Star Pitcher Elects Free Agency After 2-Year Atlanta Braves Stint

 

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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8-Year New York Mets Player Suddenly Becomes MLB Free Agent

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