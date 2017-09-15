Are Texans QB Deshaun Watson and Dallas Robson Still Dating?

https://instagram.com/p/4ezlHBObaK/

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of the young rising stars in the NFL, and up until recently, it seemed like he was still with longtime girlfriend Dallas Robson. The two had been dating since attending the same middle school and high school (Gainesville), according to Fabwags.com.

Both are from Gainesville, Georgia and up until recently, both had multiple photos of each other on their Instagrams and various social media accounts. But, as PlayerWives.com points out in an update back on August 14, Watson had completely stopped posting about Robson, yet she was still at the NFL draft to support him back in April.

This led to the question of whether or not the two were together currently, and it’s an interesting situation, but one that was originally pretty tough to figure out.

*Note: The photo of Watson and Robson was from Instagram, but have since been deleted.

Are Watson and Robson Still Dating?

Let the plot thicken, because PlayerWives.com also reported that Robson traveled to Cozumel, Mexico in June, which would be the offseason for the NFL, and the timing would align well. To go along with that, just a bit before the draft, Watson was kicked out of a bar in Alabama, and the video seemed to have Robson with Watson in it.

The whole situation is an interesting one, and all signs up to this point would point to the two still being together. But, the removal of each other from social media altogether is what makes things really interesting.

Then after digging just a bit deeper, you can check out Robson’s Facebook profile, which is where the final answer may come. On her Facebook, there are many different photos, including one that seems to be Watson, but it’s hard to tell.

All that put aside, Robson’s status on Facebook clearly says “Single.” So, unless she just hasn’t updated her Facebook in quite a while, or doesn’t use it, then it seems as though the two are no longer together.