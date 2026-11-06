Bills Called Out for NFL’s ‘Biggest Trade Deadline Mistake’

If the Buffalo Bills seem hesitant to make moves before the November 10 NFL trade deadline — before any trade deadline in recent years — we can probably point to one past trade disaster as the reason why.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski singled out the Bills for making the “Biggest Trade Deadline Mistake” of the last decade for sending their 2018 3rd- and 7th-round picks to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin in 2017.

“Kelvin Benjamin was 26 at the time of the trade,” Sobleski wrote on November 6. “He posted 1,949 receiving yards during his first two healthy seasons. The Panthers had a glut of wide receivers with upside at the time and decided to move the 2014 first-round pick. For Buffalo, Benjamin was supposed to be a legitimate X receiver with the size on the outside to consistently create mismatches, particularly in the red zone. However, the version of Benjamin seen earlier in his career never showed up in Buffalo. He caught 39 passes and only two touchdowns in 18 appearances before the Bills released him during the 2018 campaign.”

Kelvin Benjamin 1st-Round Pick Out of Florida State

Benjamin was an All-American and led Florida State to a BCS national title in 2013, and was selected in the 1st round (No. 28 overall) by the Panthers in the 2014 NFL Draft.

He had a standout rookie season but tore his ACL and missed the entire 2015 season — a year in which the Panthers went 15-1 in the regular season and lost to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

Benjamin entered the NFL at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds but struggled with his weight throughout — a problem that ultimately ended his NFL career. After spending 2018 with the Kansas City Chiefs, Benjamin was out of the NFL for two years before getting another chance with the New York Giants in 2021.

Weight Issues Ended Benjamin’s NFL Career

With the Giants, Benjamin returned at a different position, tight end, but was cut following a public, on-field confrontation with head coach Joe Judge before the first practice, when Judge called Benjamin over to tell him he would be fined for reporting to camp overweight — Benjamin was supposed to be 265 pounds or under but came in at 268 pounds.

“From there the situation continued to spiral downward, according to Benjamin,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote in July 2021. “He claimed to be cursed out by Judge, who also brought up incidents that occurred during the spring. But most of all, Benjamin was confounded that he was confronted on the field before the first summer practice rather than behind closed doors … at that point, general manager Dave Gettleman intervened.”