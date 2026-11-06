Seahawks Get Major Injury Boost as Cardinals Rule Out 3 Players

The Seattle Seahawks have received a significant boost ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, with their division rivals losing multiple offensive starters.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur confirmed Friday, Nov. 6, that three players have been ruled out for Sunday’s game, including starting left tackle Jayden Williams and right guard Jon Gaines II.

Running back Bam Knight will also miss the contest, leaving Arizona shorthanded at multiple offensive positions.

The news could create a favorable matchup for Seattle’s defensive front as the Seahawks look to bounce back from their 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears.

And Arizona’s situation at left tackle is notably striking.

Seahawks Get Major Boost With Cardinals Missing 2 Starting Linemen

According to PHNX Cardinals reporter Bo Brack, LaFleur officially ruled out Williams, Gaines and Knight ahead of Sunday’s matchup at Lumen Field.

Williams suffered a knee injury during Arizona’s 33-30 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 1, forcing him to exit the game.

His absence creates another significant challenge for an offensive line that has already experienced considerable turnover this season.

The Cardinals previously lost starting left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. to a season-ending torn biceps in October, opening the door for Williams to take over.

Now, Arizona might have to start its third different left tackle this season.

According to the Cardinals’ official website, Josh Fryar is the leading candidate to replace Williams after stepping in against Dallas.

Gaines, meanwhile, has been dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him out of practice this week.

Hayden Conner has previously filled in at right guard, while Isaiah Adams recently returned to practice after having his 21-day activation window opened.

How Cardinals’ Offensive Line Injuries Could Benefit Seahawks

The absences present an opportunity for Seattle’s pass rush, particularly veteran defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

With Williams and Gaines sidelined, the Seahawks could look to exploit Arizona’s inexperienced and reshuffled protection throughout Sunday’s contest.

That could be especially important against Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II, who is preparing to start following Arizona’s trade of Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens.

Arizona will also be without Knight, who suffered a concussion against Dallas.

His absence further complicates an already depleted running back rotation, although Tyler Allgeier remains available to lead the backfield.

Seattle is dealing with significant injury concerns of its own.

The Seahawks ruled out starting quarterback Sam Darnold with quadriceps and rib injuries, leaving Drew Lock positioned to start.

Nevertheless, Arizona’s depleted offensive line could give Seattle’s defense an important advantage as the Seahawks attempt to get back above .500.