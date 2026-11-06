Bears Could Make Second Titans Trade to Reunite Dennis Allen With $58M CB

The Chicago Bears could reunite defensive coordinator Dennis Allen with former New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor in another potential trade with the Tennessee Titans.

After acquiring All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons for two first round picks, Chicago has emerged as a possible landing spot for Taylor, who signed a three year, $58 million deal this offseason.

However, Taylor’s time in Tennessee has already taken a rough turn. The veteran lost his starting job and even became a healthy scratch earlier this season, potentially opening the door for another deal between the two teams.

Alontae Taylor Emerges as Bears Trade Option

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler identified Alontae Taylor as a sleeper trade candidate ahead of the November 10 deadline, although Tennessee reportedly wasn’t actively shopping him.

And now, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell has specifically named Taylor as a potential target for the Chicago Bears…

“If the Bears are willing to pay what Taylor is owed, the Titans should be happy and willing to trade him to Chicago for a swap of late-round picks,” Barnwell wrote.

Even further – Bears DC Dennis Allen already knows Taylor’s strengths and weaknesses, which could make a reunion easier than bringing in a cornerback unfamiliar with his defensive system.

Still, there’s a pretty significant catch.

Taylor has struggled as an outside cornerback this season, and his best fit may be in the slot, where the Bears already have Kyler Gordon. Chicago would need to be confident that Allen could get more out of Taylor before taking on such a substantial contract.

Then again, Tyrique Stevenson allowed two touchdown receptions against Seattle, including a 43 yard score to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. For a Bears team sitting at 6-2 and hoping to make a serious playoff run, those are the kinds of mistakes that could become costly against better competition.

And it’s not like Chicago has a clear replacement waiting behind him. Rookie Malik Muhammad has shown promise, but relying on a fourth round pick to immediately solve the team’s problems at outside cornerback is a pretty big gamble.

The Money Aspect

However, the financial side makes this complicated.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen, Alontae Taylor has approximately $20.5 million guaranteed in 2027, and they assigned just a 10% chance of Tennessee trading him before the deadline.

After giving up two first round picks for Jeffery Simmons, Ryan Poles probably isn’t interested in another expensive trade involving significant draft capital.

But if Tennessee is willing to move Taylor for a late round selection or a pick swap to escape his contract, the Chicago Bears would have a reason to listen.

There’s also the possibility that Taylor’s struggles in Tennessee are more about his fit in Robert Saleh’s defense than a complete decline in his ability.

Allen knows exactly what he would be getting, and that familiarity could help Chicago determine whether Taylor is worth the risk.

The Bears have already shown they’re willing to go all in this season. With the November 10 trade deadline approaching, Taylor is one more name worth watching as Poles looks for ways to improve a defense that still has some holes.