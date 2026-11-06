Vikings Get Massive QB Message From Adam Schefter Amid Uncertainty

The Minnesota Vikings are trying to work their offense through its woes to begin the year. Seven games in, however, the clock has begun to tick louder and louder.

While Kyler Murray struggles, pressure is mounting on Kevin O’Connell to figure this out. After all, the Vikings’ passing offense is currently 31st in yards per game (165.6) and 23rd in EPA/pass (-0.14). This is not the standard that O’Connell built in his first three years, but it has been the standard for the past two.

Carson Wentz is in for Kyler Murray this week, who is suffering from a “sore hamstring” after the loss in Detroit. Eyes remain on them to potentially make a QB move ahead of the trade deadline, and still would even if Murray were fully healthy.

Vikings QB Situation Gets Some Input From Adam Schefter

In an episode of his own podcast, ESPN’s Adam Schefter stirred the pot on the QB rumors in Minnesota.

“I will just say, like, with everything going on; with Kyler Murray hurt, with Kyler Murray not producing, with the offense struggling, with Carson Wentz potentially starting…I’ll just say, with the Vikings trading away J.J. McCarthy, with everything, I’m watching the Vikings’ quarterback position.”

I’m watching the Vikings QB position, especially when they have an all-world defense that’s good enough to win a Super Bowl, where they need the QB to play well, where they need the offense to produce. Again, with everything going on, I’m watching the Vikings QB position.”

It seems unlikely at this point that the Vikings will make a move at the position. However, discussions have absolutely been had inside the front office. It’s difficult to throw a QB into a new system and immediately succeed, and the weight of that is felt heavily on a 6-1 team.

If they do make a move for a QB, it’s likely it would be Daniel Jones or Kirk Cousins. Both men spent time with Kevin O’Connell within the last three years.

QB Kyler Murray Isn’t Doing It For Cam Newton

On a recent episode of 4th and 1, Cam Newton made it clear he wasn’t confident in Kyler Murray. He began by touching on the upcoming start of Carson Wentz.

“I think for a move like that, it’s his position to lose at that point because I think it’s not about Kyler Murray anymore. So, I’m telling you, Justin Jefferson is not happy.”

He then explored the possibility of a big Wentz game and what it could mean for Murray and the Vikings going forward.

“If the offense was efficient, with big plays happening, yeah, it’s Carson Wentz’s job. Because you’ve had five games, you take those games, and you compare and contrast. You say, ‘Hold on, what does he bring to the table? What does he bring to the table?’ It’s glaringly obvious somebody is standing out more than everybody else.

I’m just saying it’s a production-based league.”

Newton may very well be right. With what we’ve seen from Murray, the case to continue starting him in the event that Wentz performs very well isn’t a strong one. However, a strong Wentz performance obviously needs to happen first.