Hi, Subscriber

Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Sends Out Heartfelt Post

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts to fans during the second inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on September 24, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies played their final game of the year on October 1.

They lost to the Atlanta Braves by a score of 6-2 in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.

Since making the World Series in 2022, the Phillies have been unable to return.

Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Sends Out Post

GettyBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a double against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Recently, Phillies star Bryce Harper made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Never wore 34 as good as you! Birthday party in the Smokies🎈”

Harper’s wife (Kayla) was celebrating her birthday.

GettyBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies embraces his wife Kayla Harper after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 15, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Jacquelyn Dahl: “Looks magical. Happy Birthday @kayy.harper!! ❤️”

Ian Desmond: “Happy birthday!”

GettyBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Matt Adams: “Happy Bday @kayy.harper

Howard Kendrick: “Happy Birthday!”

@skidmark25: “Awesome! Love to see y’all getting out! Cheers! HBD!”

Looking At Harper

GettyBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game Three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 01, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Harper was the first pick in the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Washington Nationals.

The two-time MVP then signed with the Phillies before the start of 2019 season.

GettyBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies warms up before the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Harper finished this past year batting .269 with 155 hits, 29 home runs, 87 RBIs, 93 runs and seven stolen bases in 162 games.

At 34, he still remains one of the elite players in the MLB.

Looking At The Phillies

GettyManager Don Mattingly of the Philadelphia Phillies answers questions from the media before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 29, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

The Phillies were the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record in 162 games.

They did a good job of turning their season around when Don Mattingly took over.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Phillies News

More Heavy on Phillies News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x