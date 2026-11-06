Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Sends Out Heartfelt Post

The Philadelphia Phillies played their final game of the year on October 1.

They lost to the Atlanta Braves by a score of 6-2 in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.

Since making the World Series in 2022, the Phillies have been unable to return.

Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Sends Out Post

Recently, Phillies star Bryce Harper made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Never wore 34 as good as you! Birthday party in the Smokies🎈”

Harper’s wife (Kayla) was celebrating her birthday.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Jacquelyn Dahl: “Looks magical. Happy Birthday @kayy.harper!! ❤️”

Ian Desmond: “Happy birthday!”

Matt Adams: “Happy Bday @kayy.harper”

Howard Kendrick: “Happy Birthday!”

@skidmark25: “Awesome! Love to see y’all getting out! Cheers! HBD!”

Looking At Harper

Harper was the first pick in the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Washington Nationals.

The two-time MVP then signed with the Phillies before the start of 2019 season.

Harper finished this past year batting .269 with 155 hits, 29 home runs, 87 RBIs, 93 runs and seven stolen bases in 162 games.

At 34, he still remains one of the elite players in the MLB.

Looking At The Phillies

The Phillies were the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record in 162 games.

They did a good job of turning their season around when Don Mattingly took over.