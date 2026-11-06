PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts to fans during the second inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on September 24, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
The two-time MVP then signed with the Phillies before the start of 2019 season.
Harper finished this past year batting .269 with 155 hits, 29 home runs, 87 RBIs, 93 runs and seven stolen bases in 162 games.
At 34, he still remains one of the elite players in the MLB.
Looking At The Phillies
The Phillies were the second-place team in the National League East with an 88-74 record in 162 games.
They did a good job of turning their season around when Don Mattingly took over.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Philadelphia Phillies played their final game of the year on October 1.They lost to the Atlanta Braves by a score of 6-2 in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series.Since making the World Series in 2022, the Phillies have been unable to return.Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Sends Out PostRecently, Phillies star Bryce Harper […]
Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Sends Out Heartfelt Post