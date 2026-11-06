New York Yankees Announce Release of Catcher From Organization

The New York Yankees have released many minor-league players since the Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series late last month.

One of those players is a young catcher who had been playing in the Dominican Summer League.

New York Yankees Release Catcher John Rosillo After World Series

The Yankees released minor-league catcher John Rosillo, according to his transactions log on MiLB.com.

“DSL NYY Yankees released C John Rosillo.”

It’s obviously a minor move, as the catcher never played above rookie ball.

This time of the year, it’s standard for MLB teams to release players who don’t appear to have what it takes to climb the minor league ranks.

More About Recently Released New York Yankees Catcher John Rosillo

The Yankees signed Rosillo to a minor-league contract on Jan. 15, 2026.

The catcher was born on Jan. 6, 2008, in Maracaibo, Venezuela. He is a right-handed hitter who is five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 204 pounds.

Rosillo appeared in 15 games in the Dominican Summer League with the Yankees organization this year.

During his brief time in the DSL, Rosillo slashed .103/.161/.310 with two home runs, two walks and 14 strikeouts in 31 plate appearances.

Looking at the New York Yankees

The Yankees finished the regular season with the second-best record in the American League (93-68).

Because the Tampa Bay Rays had the best record in the AL (98-64) are in the AL East, the Yankees were the top AL Wild Card team at the end of the season.

The Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card round and then were swept 3-0 by the Rays in the American League Division Series.

Manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman will keep their jobs through at least next year, barring an unexpected midseason firing.