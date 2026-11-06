New York Yankees Announce Release of Catcher From Organization

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks on the phone prior to a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports are canceling or postponing their games due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
It’s obviously a minor move, as the catcher never played above rookie ball.
This time of the year, it’s standard for MLB teams to release players who don’t appear to have what it takes to climb the minor league ranks.
More About Recently Released New York Yankees Catcher John Rosillo
The Yankees signed Rosillo to a minor-league contract on Jan. 15, 2026.
The catcher was born on Jan. 6, 2008, in Maracaibo, Venezuela. He is a right-handed hitter who is five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 204 pounds.
Rosillo appeared in 15 games in the Dominican Summer League with the Yankees organization this year.
During his brief time in the DSL, Rosillo slashed .103/.161/.310 with two home runs, two walks and 14 strikeouts in 31 plate appearances.
Looking at the New York Yankees
The Yankees finished the regular season with the second-best record in the American League (93-68).
Because the Tampa Bay Rays had the best record in the AL (98-64) are in the AL East, the Yankees were the top AL Wild Card team at the end of the season.
The Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card round and then were swept 3-0 by the Rays in the American League Division Series.
Manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman will keep their jobs through at least next year, barring an unexpected midseason firing.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Announce Release of Catcher From Organization