Mets Strongly Advised to Ignore Calls for Trade for Cy Young Winner

In 2026, the New York Mets are a far different place than they were five years ago. With several of its veteran players having either moved on to other teams or retired, the organization cannot rely on its past to build a successful future. Jacob deGrom will take his place among Citi Field immortals when the franchise eventually retires his No. 48. DeGrom is the best pitcher the team employed since the turn of the century.

The right-hander had an 82-59 record, a WHIP of 1.92, and an earned run average of 2.52. 998. DeGrom’s hallmark was dominance, which allowed the Mets to win by mowing down hitters. After the 2022 playoffs, the right-hander opted out, joining the Texas Rangers. Ultimately, he won a World Series despite missing the bulk of the 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery.

The Arms Race

While the Mets do need an ace, deGrom, in the view of many, should not be in any consideration. However, the panelists on SNY actually made the case.

“Why not? He’s still a good pitcher. . . He was inconsistent. . . But the big thing is he has a no-trade. He didn’t want to go to Atlanta last year.”

DeGrom will enter the final year of his contract, one that will pay him $37 million. Why would the Mets take on a high-expiring contract on top of their already bloated payroll? President of baseball operations David Stearns wants a solid return on investment, and deGrom still features a concerning part of his game.

On BNNY, @NYNJHarper, @jorgecastillo, @AnthonyDiComo and @sal_licata discuss how realistic a reunion between Jacob deGrom and the Mets is, and how deGrom could burnish his Hall of Fame credentials if he came back to the Mets: https://t.co/SdgNZWmA5t — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 5, 2026

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Age and Injuries

The former Mets ace will turn 39 next June. Velocity often drops significantly for older pitchers. DeGrom still brings a fastball that averages 97.4 miles per hour, but, as mentioned, when does the cliff come? In particular, DeGrom’s history of injuries begs concern.

DeGrom has had five seasons with fewer than 15 starts and two with 25 or more since 2020. The Mets need a dependable starter who can pitch at least six innings per game for at least 28 starts. Why send young talent for a pitcher who is getting close to retirement?

The Rangers are going to search for trade partners for Corey Seager, Jacob deGrom, and Nathan Eovaldi this offseason, per @Evan_P_Grant (https://t.co/AlDmv3SYEO) https://t.co/JugDxPkXV7 — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 4, 2026

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Outlook

Stearns, who oversees the Mets, is risk-averse and overly cautious. No happy medium exists in Queens regarding how the POBO runs the franchise. Yet, entering his fourth year at the helm, he faces elevated pressure. Owner Steve Cohen wants to win and continues to say his patience is running thin. Yet, is that enough for Stearns to bring in deGrom?

Jacob deGrom talked with @SteveGelbs after his incredibly gutsy start https://t.co/ysWhuyadzx — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) October 15, 2026

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No. DeGrom was not drafted by or signed by the Mets. Therefore, he’s not tied to deGrom from a nostalgia standpoint. Under those circumstances, deGrom will stay far away from Queens. His next trip to New York will either be as a visiting player or a retired one on “Jacob DeGrom Day” to thank the fans, take photos, and see his jersey raised.

The Mets need starting pitching capable of leading them to a playoff spot in 2027. The 2018-2019 version of DeGrom vanished. Moving forward means respecting the past and not reliving it.