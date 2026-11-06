Mavericks Make Kyrie Irving Decision Amid New Concern Before Jazz Game

The Dallas Mavericks received encouraging news about Kyrie Irving on Friday, although a new health concern has emerged ahead of their NBA Cup matchup against the Utah Jazz.

Irving was upgraded to probable for Friday night’s game at American Airlines Center despite dealing with an illness, according to the NBA’s official injury report released at 3 p.m. Eastern.

The designation suggests Dallas expects its veteran guard to play, though a final decision has not been announced.

The news comes as Irving continues to regain his rhythm following an extended absence last season because of a torn left ACL.

He has recently delivered some of his strongest performances since returning to the court.

Mavericks Upgrade Kyrie Irving Before Jazz Game

Irving’s latest injury designation is unrelated to the knee problem that kept him out of the entire 2025-26 season.

The nine-time All-Star returned this season after undergoing surgery to repair the ACL he tore in March 2025.

Dallas has been cautious with his workload.

Irving missed Monday’s 115-100 loss to the Sacramento Kings because of knee injury management before returning Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

He showed little rust.

Irving scored 29 points in the Mavericks’ narrow 112-111 loss, continuing an impressive stretch that began with his season-high 35-point performance against the Houston Rockets on Oct. 30.

The veteran guard has averaged 22.7 points, four rebounds and 4.8 assists through six appearances.

His improving form has provided Dallas with another reliable scoring option alongside Cooper Flagg.

Now, the Mavericks must determine whether Irving has recovered sufficiently from his illness to face Utah.

Kyrie Irving’s Return Gives Cooper Flagg More Help

The Mavericks have leaned heavily on Flagg during the opening weeks of the season.

The second-year forward is averaging 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists while assuming a larger offensive role.

Yet Irving remains essential to Dallas’ ability to generate quality scoring opportunities, particularly late in games.

His shot creation and experience offer a valuable complement to Flagg’s all-around game.

Wednesday’s loss to San Antonio illustrated both the Mavericks’ potential and their inconsistency.

Flagg finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while P.J. Washington added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Despite those performances and Irving’s 29 points, Dallas couldn’t close out the defending Western Conference champions.

The Mavericks have lost two consecutive games after winning three straight.

Mavericks Could Get Another Boost Against Jazz

Irving isn’t the only Dallas player trending toward availability.

Santi Aldama and Max Christie are also listed as probable.

Aldama, who underwent right knee surgery in March, has yet to make his Mavericks debut after missing the first eight games.

Christie is recovering from right hip soreness and tightness.

Meanwhile, Dereck Lively II remains sidelined following right foot surgery.

The Mavericks enter Friday’s matchup at 4-4, while the Jazz have dropped six consecutive games.

Utah will also be without Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jusuf Nurkic, leaving its frontcourt depleted.

Dallas already owns an NBA Cup victory over Houston and can strengthen its position in West Group A with another win.

Friday’s game tips off at 8 p.m. Eastern.

For Irving, the latest update is encouraging. The Mavericks have every reason to want him available as they try to build momentum, but his final status remains dependent on how he feels before tipoff.