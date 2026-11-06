Is Kyle Monangai Playing Against the Bucs? What Bears Coach Ben Johnson Said

The Chicago Bears have very quietly become one of the NFL’s hottest teams. Their three-game winning streak ranks as the second-longest active streak in the league behind only the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers, who each stand at four.

The Bears can get to four in a row by beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football this week, and it now looks like there is at least a chance they could get their leading running back to return for the game.

Bears running back Kyle Monangai practiced Friday for the first time since a toe injury sidelined him in the Oct. 4 win over the New York Jets. The Bears injury report then showed Monangai as upgraded to “questionable” for Sunday.

Coach Ben Johnson speaking to the media Friday afternoon, stopped short of ruling Monangai out for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, but a return date remains uncertain.

Chicago Tribune reporter Brad Biggs called the workout “a positive sign for a potential return” on the other side of the bye week, which would put Monangai’s comeback in Week 11 when the Bears take on the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field.

Monangai is “getting better. Those toe injuries prove to be fickle at times, and that’s what this one’s proven to be,” Johnson said, as quoted by CHGO Bears.

Asked if he hopes to have Monangai back after the bye, Johnson answered, “I’m hoping every week. I’m hoping every day and every week he’ll be back out there for us.”

CHICAGO BEARS — INJURY REPORT Week 9 • Buccaneers vs. Bears Pos Name Injury Wed* Thurs Fri Game RB Kyle Monangai Thumb / Toe DNP DNP Limited Questionable DB Malik Muhammad Toe Limited Limited Limited Questionable DB Tyrique Stevenson Thumb — — Limited Questionable OL Theo Benedet Shoulder DNP Limited Full — LB D’Marco Jackson Ankle — DNP Full — DL Grady Jarrett Groin DNP Limited Full — LB T.J. Edwards NIR (Personal) DNP Full Full — OL Joe Thuney NIR (Rest) — DNP Full — *The Chicago Bears conducted a walk-thru on Wednesday; participation was an estimation.

Bears’ Kyle Monangai Injury Timeline

Monangai carried 30 times for 146 yards in that game against the Jets, a career high. A thumb problem showed up late, but the toe turned out to be the bigger issue. Johnson called it a “bigger deal than we initially anticipated,” according to NBC Chicago.

So why hasn’t Monangai gone on injured reserve? Because of the calendar. A player placed there must miss at least four games, and the Bears labeled him week-to-week, a tag that signaled an absence of four games or fewer, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. On Oct. 16, Johnson said Monangai was “trending in the right direction,” the same cautious optimism he has offered ever since.

That window has closed. Monangai sat out against the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, and a move to injured reserve now would add at least four more missed games.

Friday’s session ended a stretch with no practice at all since the injury. Monangai sat out practice again Thursday, following a Wednesday walk-through he also skipped. The first game after the Week 10 bye is the next opening on the schedule beyond Sunday.

CHICAGO BEARS — 2026 SCHEDULE WK Date Opponent H/A Time / Result TV / W-L 1 Sun, Sep 13 @ Carolina Panthers Away W 59-37 1-0 2 Sun, Sep 20 Minnesota Vikings Home L 9-3 1-1 3 Mon, Sep 28 Philadelphia Eagles Home W 27-7 2-1 4 Sun, Oct 4 New York Jets Home W 23-12 3-1 5 Sun, Oct 11 @ Green Bay Packers Away L 31-7 3-2 6 Sun, Oct 18 @ Atlanta Falcons Away W 31-23 4-2 7 Thu, Oct 22 New England Patriots Home W 30-24 5-2 8 Mon, Nov 2 @ Seattle Seahawks Away W 34-17 6-2 9 Sun, Nov 8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Home 8:20 PM NBC WK 10 — BYE WEEK 11 Sun, Nov 22 New Orleans Saints Home 10:00 AM FOX 12 Thu, Nov 26 @ Detroit Lions Away 10:00 AM CBS 13 Sun, Dec 6 Jacksonville Jaguars Home 10:00 AM FOX 14 Sun, Dec 13 @ Miami Dolphins Away 10:00 AM CBS 15 Sat, Dec 19 @ Buffalo Bills Away 5:20 PM CBS 16 Fri, Dec 25 Green Bay Packers Home 10:00 AM Netflix 17 Sun, Jan 3 Detroit Lions Home 1:25 PM FOX 18 TBD — Flex Game @ Minnesota Vikings Away TBD TBD All times Eastern. Home games at Soldier Field, Chicago, IL. Bye in Week 10. Week 18 is a flex game — date and broadcast TBD.

Bears Rushing Offense Without Kyle Monangai

The ground game sputtered the moment Monangai went down. With Monangai in the lineup, Chicago piled up 785 yards in four games, or 196 per game at 4.9 yards a carry. Monangai himself supplied 60 carries for 324 yards, a 5.4 average.

The drop showed up in efficiency, too. Through Week 7, Chicago averaged 6.8 yards per play with Monangai on the field and 4.7 without him, according to ESPN.

Without him, the Bears managed 81 yards at Green Bay and 98 at Atlanta. Across the four games he has missed, the team has averaged about 105 yards per game, a falloff of 91 yards. With Monangai sidelined, Chicago turned to Roschon Johnson behind D’Andre Swift as the next man up.

Monangai, 24, was born June 6, 2002, in Roseland, New Jersey, to Cameroonian parents. At 5-foot-8 and 207 pounds, he played at Don Bosco Prep, then spent 2020 through 2024 at Rutgers, where he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2024.

Chicago drafted him in the seventh round, 233rd overall, in 2025. As a rookie, he ran 169 times for 783 yards and scored five touchdowns. Through Week 8 of this season, his career line stands at 21 games, 229 carries, 1,107 yards and eight touchdowns, plus 23 receptions for 203 yards.