Ex-76ers Coach Doc Rivers Defends LeBron James’ Lakers Title

Former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers recently defended LeBron James’ last NBA Finals run, which has become a debatable talking point in the 2020s for NBA discussion.

Since James and the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 2020 championship run occurred in the bubble, months after the NBA suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many have discredited that accomplishment.

Rivers believes that the distorted reaction to the title run–and several underwhelming seasons for the Lakers with LeBron–have affected the current Sixers star’s reputation out West these days.

Doc Rivers Defends LeBron James

“I think it would have been different if it hadn’t been COVID. Like, COVID actually hurt his love in LA,” Rivers told Bill Simmons.

“They won a title, and you can tell what you want about the COVID title; it was different, there’s no doubt about that, but they would have been one of the best teams had it not been COVID. It hurt him because it was almost like people denied the title. There was no parade, so he didn’t really… It’s unfair to him because he didn’t have his day in LA.”

Rivers pointed out that before and after the title run, the Lakers simply didn’t dominate the way they had hoped to with LeBron James in the mix.

After the 2025-2026 NBA season, James decided to call it a stint after eight years. Since retirement wasn’t in the cards, the superstar forward hit the free agency market and decided to join the Sixers.

Now, James is going through a new journey with the 76ers, where he is certainly embraced, controversial title or not.