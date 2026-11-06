Cleveland Cavaliers Make Jarrett Allen Injury Announcement Before 76ers Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers still have a major frontcourt question to answer before facing the Philadelphia 76ers: whether Jarrett Allen can play.

Allen is listed as questionable with a right knee contusion on the NBA’s November 6 injury report issued at 2:45 p.m. ET. Cleveland hosts Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday, leaving the Cavaliers waiting on their starting center ahead of a matchup with Joel Embiid.

The designation follows Allen’s early exit against Oklahoma City on Wednesday. It also continues his questionable status from Thursday, rather than representing a new downgrade.

For Cleveland, the concern extends beyond replacing one starter. Peyton Watson and Tyrese Proctor are also questionable, while Jaylon Tyson and Nae’Qwan Tomlin remain out.

Jarrett Allen Remains Questionable After Knee Injury

Allen injured his right knee during Wednesday’s loss to the Thunder and did not return, according to RotoWire’s injury update published by CBS Sports.

As Heavy previously reported, the injury occurred during a knee-to-knee collision with Jared McCain. Allen finished with one rebound in seven minutes.

Friday’s report identifies the injury as a contusion. It does not establish that Allen has been cleared to return, nor does it supply a timetable beyond his questionable designation for the Philadelphia game.

Allen has averaged 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks through eight games this season, according to the matchup’s statistical breakdown. His abbreviated appearance Wednesday is included in those averages.

His availability also affects how Cleveland can use Evan Mobley. With both big men available, the Cavaliers can put Allen on a center while allowing Mobley to help elsewhere. Without Allen, more of that interior responsibility falls on Mobley.

Cavaliers Face Frontcourt Decision Against Joel Embiid

NBC Sports’ Noah Rubin identified a shift to center for Mobley as the likely adjustment if Allen cannot play. That is a projected response, with Cleveland’s starting lineup still dependent on its injury decisions.

Watson’s status complicates the choices around him. The forward is questionable because of right hamstring injury management, while Proctor is questionable with a left ankle sprain.

The report also lists center Khalifa Diop as out on a G League assignment and Ernest Udeh Jr. as out under the G League two-way designation. Those are availability listings, separate from the injuries affecting Allen and Tomlin.

Cleveland added Diop to its frontcourt before the season, but Friday’s report does not list him as an available fallback.

Against Embiid, the stakes are straightforward: asking Mobley to handle more possessions at center also changes where Cleveland can deploy its help defense. Allen’s next status update will determine whether the Cavaliers retain their usual two-big option or need a different plan in the paint.