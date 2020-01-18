Women’s March 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The fourth iteration of the Women’s March is expected to bring thousands of women, allies and protesters from across the country to Washington D.C. on Saturday, January 18, 2020. The march kicks off at 11 a.m. EST, and will start at the Freedom Plaza in downtown Washington. For those of you looking for a live stream of the march, we’ve got you covered.

NBC is Live Streaming the Event on YouTube

You can click on the video above to catch NBC’s live stream of the event. “Watch live coverage as hundreds gather for the fourth Women’s March in Washington, D.C.,” NBC captioned the video.

The march is playing out somewhat differently than previous marches, and will no longer feature star-studded performances and celebrity speakers. This year, it’s “one simple march – snow or shine,” according to Women’s March chief operating officer Rachel O’Leary Carmona.

Amid shrinking numbers and accusations of antisemitism against its former leadership, O’Leary Carmona believes a straightforward and uncomplicated march is just what the movement needs right now. “We are not having speakers this year, and we are marching with the marchers because we feel that’s where the energy is with the movement,” O’Leary Carmona remarked.

You can check out another live stream of the event below, courtesy of WUSA9:

The First March Was Formed in Response to President Donald Trump’s Inauguration

The first Women’s March event was formed in response to President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017, one day after the ceremony took place. According to WTOP, the 2017 march attracted more than 500,000 people in Washington D.C. alone; the event is thought to be one of the largest single days of protest in U.S. history since the Vietnam War, WTOP reports.

“The most important thing that the first Women’s March showed us was the power we truly possessed when we opened space to include the many,” Lisa Noyola, a transgender Latina activist told WTOP ahead of the march. “The Women’s March has knitted together a powerful movement of people who share a common belief that freedom is for everyone, with no exception.”

This year’s event is only expected to draw between 3,000 and 10,000, according to the 2020 permit application, which marks a continued, noticeable decline in turnout compared to previous years.

The 2020 March Will Include a Performance of ‘A Rapist in Your Path’ by Feminist Art Collective Las Tesis

The march will culminate with ten minutes of chanting while facing the White House, and will include a performance of “A Rapist in Your Path,” a viral Chilean feminist anthem denouncing violence against women. The piece is also known as “The Rapist Is You,” and can be viewed above. The creators of “A Rapist in Your Path – Las Tesis – will lead the dance.

“In this struggle, we want to use our bodies and art as an instrument to combat neoliberalism and patriarchy,” a member of Las Tesis said during a news conference on Friday. The member also remarked that her native country of Chile “is run by big businesses just like here, another way that we are united in this fight against economic policies that harm women.”

Don’t miss the fourth annual Women’s March in Washington D.C. on Saturday, January 18 2020. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and entertainment news.

