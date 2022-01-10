Bob Saget’s Final Instagram Post Before Death Is Heartbreaking

The sudden death of comedian and actor Bob Saget took the world by surprise on Sunday, January 9, 2022, as first reported by TMZ. He was 65.

While a cause of death for the Full House star was not immediately revealed, Saget’s body was found by the Sheriff’s department and the fire department at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida around 4 p.m. ET, per TMZ, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Saget appeared to be in great spirits before his death, sharing a deeply moving post on Instagram about his latest stand-up show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday night. He took a selfie on stage, and wrote the following message with his 1.3 million followers on Instagram:

Okay, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences. Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it. A’ight, see you in two weeks Jan. 28 & 29 @pbimprov with my brother @therealmikeyoung – And check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022 – – Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this s***. Peace out. ✌️

Saget, who was most famous for playing the character Danny Tanner on Full House since it first premiered in 1987, posted a shortened version of his Instagram post with his 2.3 million Twitter followers, as well, thanking comedian Tim Wilkins for opening before his set.

The Orange County Sheriffs Department tweeted, “Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Saget Was Planning to Tour Through June 2022

Loving beyond words being on tour —And doing an all new show of standup and music. Hope to see you out there. More dates being added continually as we go further into 2022… For tickets, go to: https://t.co/nqJyTi0Dbk pic.twitter.com/ECSOpGt1K0 — bob saget (@bobsaget) December 9, 2021

Saget’s final performance in Jacksonville was just the second stop on his comedy tour. Pined at the top of his Twitter, revealed he was planning to travel with his “I Don’t Do Negative” tour through mid-June, with stops all across the country.

Before the tour officially kicked off, Saget appeared incredibly excited to warm up his material at The Improv in West Palm Beach, Florida.

On December 20, Saget tweeted, “WEST PALM BEACH! FRI/SAT January 28 & 29th @PBImprov I’m comin’ back with my bro, feature comedian @realmikeyoung — Literally can’t wait to return! All new stuff!!”

Two days before his death, Saget thanked the audience who bought tickets to the pre-show before his tour officially started.

He wrote, “This pic was pre-show but holy s*** did I love that amazing audience just now at the Hard Rock Live Orlando @hardrockorlando !! A perfect first show of 2022!! That was the fastest hour and 45 minutes I’ve ever lived through. So great to make people laugh and have a good time. Thanks everyone in Orlando who showed up and @iheartmonstersradio for their graciousness this week.”

One of Saget’s Last Instagram Posts was a Tribute to Betty White, Where He Discussed His ‘Afterlife’ Wish

Like most of the world, Saget was truly moved by the death of comedic legend Betty White, who died on December 31, 2021. “This amazing woman was exactly who you wanted her to be,” Saget mused one week before his own death, “Razor sharp wit, smart, kind, hilarious, sincere, and so full of love.”

The comedian remembered their numerous interactions over the decades, from the time he was 15 and snuck onto the set of The Mary Tyler Moore Show to years later when they sipped Bloody Mary’together on a Jet heading to an ABC press junket.

Saget ended his tribute to White, who died at 99, by hoping she fulfills this one wish in the afterlife:

She always said the love of her life was her husband, Allen Ludden, who she lost in 1981. Well, if things work out by Betty’s design— in the afterlife, they are reunited. I don’t know what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to be with the love of your life, then I happily defer to Betty on this. My deepest condolences to her family and friends. Betty White. My God we will miss you.

