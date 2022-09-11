DWTS Pro Debuts New Look Ahead of Season 31 Premiere

Val Chmerkovskiy, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer and expecting father, has debuted a brand-new haircut ahead of the September 19, 2022 premiere of the ballroom dance competition.

Chmerkovskiy had been growing out his hair for some time, scooping it into a signature ponytail throughout the offseason.

Now, he’s changed up his look a bit.

Chmerkovskiy Cut His Hair Shorter Ahead of the Season Premiere

Chmerkovskiy debuted the new look on Instagram.

“No more John Wick,” he wrote as the caption on the video where he showed off his much-shorter hair following a haircut.

In the before part of the video, Chmerkovskiy appeared to have much longer hair at the front than he had on the rest of his head, and a former “Dancing With the Stars” partner noticed.

“How’d that front piece outgrow the rest though?” meteorologist Ginger Zee wrote on the post alongside an upside-down smiley face. “Looks great friend.”

Some fans were sad that the long hair was gone, however.

“NOOOOO!” one person wrote. “why did you cut your hair??? The long curly look worked for you so well. It was such a different look for you I really wish you would have left it the way it was.”

Another person commented, “Come on now, why? Did Disney make you do it?”

Many were just as excited about the change and are excited to see him on the next season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“yess!!!! I love the short curls!!!! Looking good Val. So happy you came back this season! It would not be @dancingwiththestars without val,” one comment reads.

Chmerkovskiy is Partnered With a ‘Bachelorette’ For Season 31 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Chmerkovskiy is partnered with “Bachelorette” Gabby Windey for the upcoming season of the competition, and his wife, Jenna Johnson, thinks he could not have gotten a more perfect partner. Johnson, for her part, is sitting out season 31, as she is pregnant.

“I’m just the spouse now,” Johnson told Us Weekly after the cast reveal. “I just get to be supportive.”

Chmerkovskiy didn’t know who Windey was at first.

“I had to tell him who she was [at first] because obviously, I’m a massive ‘Bachelor’ fan,” she told the outlet. “I think they are going to be perfect together on the show. I love her personality. I love her work ethic and I think their banter is gonna be hysterical ’cause he’s suave and she’s just like real so I think it’s gone be hysterical.”

She added, “I just know from their little progress of rehearsing already before the premiere that they are ready and she’s in it to win it.”

Chmerkovskiy told People that he was prepared to win the competition for his whole family.

“And so, I’ll hold it down for both of us now, and then she’ll be back next season for sure,” he said.

The rest of the “Dancing With the Stars” celebrity cast for season 31 includes influencer Charli D’Amelio, her mother and reality star Heidi D’Amelio, actor Trevor Donovan, celebrity drag queen Shangela, “American Idol” winner Jordin Sparks, actress Selma Blair, bodybuilder and actor Joseph Baena, actor Daniel Durant, meteorologist Sam Champion, actor Jason Lewis, reality star Vinny Guadagnino, actress Cheryl Ladd, reality star Teresa Giduce, country star Jessie James Decker, and actor and comedian Wayne Brady.

