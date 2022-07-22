DWTS Mirrorball Champion Says Pro Partner Was ‘Angry a Lot,’ ‘Cutthroat’

“Dancing With the Stars” is not always an easy experience for celebrities, and that was the case for former contestant Melissa Joan Hart, and winner Kaitlyn Bristowe shared that her partner, Artem Chigvintsev was hard on her.

Bristowe was a guest on Joan Hart’s podcast, “What Women Binge,” and the two talked about their experience on “Dancing With the Stars.” Bristowe won the competition during season 29 of the show, and Joan Hart was a contestant during season 9 of the show back in 2009.

Bristowe Recalled a ‘Gnarly’ Injury

“Artem was cutthroat,” Bristowe shared.

She added, “I think he was going through stuff in his own personal life and I was, like, so giddy to be in there, and he was going through so much on the outside world.”

She said she thought Chingvintsev was just “angry a lot” during her time on the show.

The “Bachelorette” also shared a “gnarly” injury that she got during the show, which included bruised ribs and a torn muscle.

She said that the injury happened when she had to wrap her legs around Chigvintsev and she “heard something crack.”

Hart said she had bruised ribs during her time on the show after being thrown into the air and having to be caught by her partner, Mark Ballas.

She also shared that she believes Ballas was “more interested” in his music career than his dancing career by the time she was on the show, so she did not get the experience that she had been hoping for going into the competition.

Hart Previously Revealed She ‘Hated’ ‘Dancing With the Stars’

During a previous episode of her podcast “What Women Binge” where Jana Kramer was a guest star, Hart shared that she didn’t have that great of a time on the ballroom competition show.

Hart shared that she was originally supposed to be on the first season of the show but that she was under contract with FOX, so she couldn’t do it. Then, she was “pregnant for four years, practically,” so she didn’t get to compete until season 9.

The star said she got the flu while on the show just one week after a lot of the rest of the cast was sick, and that led to her elimination.

The week after her elimination, Hart said that her children were going to finally be able to come watch her dance and she was going to dance to the song “Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book.

“I hated it,” Hart said after Kramer asked her if she loved her time on the show. “I hated it.”

She added later, “I thought it was going to be more dancing. I didn’t like the production moments.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

