Andy Cohen ‘Blown Away’ by Baby Gift From Controversial Housewife

Andy Cohen is a father of two kids. The Bravo exec and host welcomed his second child, a daughter that he named Lucy, in April 2022.

“Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy,” Cohen wrote in an Instagram caption, sharing the very first photo of the newborn baby.

Since then, Cohen has been showered with gifts for his little girl and he has shared some of them on social media. He recently received a gift for his daughter that he wanted to share with fans — though he has since deleted the posts from his account.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jen Shah Sent Lucy a Karaoke Microphone

Cohen received something very special for Lucy from “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah. Shah sent a note on her own custom stationary, which Cohen shared though he hid the words with his hand.

“We’ve been the lucky recipient of some great gifts for Lucy,” Cohen said on his Instagram Stories on July 10, 2022.

“I just have to say, Jen Shah — who has unbelievable stationary with her own Shahmazing picture on it — sent, among other things, Lucy’s first hand-held mic,” he continued, holding up a wireless microphone. “This is Shahmazing. I’m blown away. This is great,” Cohen said.

While some may think that the microphone may have been a nod to Cohen’s job as a radio host, fans of the show know that Shah wanted to give Lucy her very own karaoke microphone which she pulled out for a performance on a previous RHOSLC episode. Of course, Shah’s mic is rose gold — but Lucy’s is hot pink.

Cohen Appeared to Delete the Posts After News Broke That Shah Pled Guilty to ‘Wire Fraud’

On July 11, 2022, Shah made an appearance in a court in Manhattan to change her previously not guilty plea in a case of wire fraud. The reality star told the judge that she was guilty of “wire fraud” and “offering services with little to no value,” according to Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press.

“We used interstate telephones and emails. I knew many of the purchasers were over the age of 55. I am so sorry,” Shah said in court.

Shortly after the news broke, the videos that Cohen shared on his Instagram account about the gift that Shah sent for baby Lucy were gone.

Cohen has not responded to Shah’s guilty plea. She is due in court in November 2022 for her sentencing. Although she does face up to 30 years in prison, many suspect that she reached a plea deal that will see her spending less time behind bars.

Shah’s future on reality television is unclear. Meanwhile, Cohen has been sharing photos and videos of his kids as they enjoy their first summer together as a family of three.

READ NEXT: Meredith Marks Dragged for Post About Jen Shah’s Innocence