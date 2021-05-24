Was Katie Thurston on a Safe House Visit With Her new Guy?

Katie Thurston has been quite active on social media since she returned home from filming her season of “The Bachelorette.”

In addition to sharing some of her day-to-day activities with her fans, Katie has also been sharing some fun trips that she has taken since returning from New Mexico. For example, she flew to California to meet up with some friends earlier this month, and documented much of her trip on her Instagram Stories.

While many of Katie’s posts consist of her having drinks with pals or spending some quality time with her cat, Tommy, fans were quick to notice that Katie may have been hiding the fact that she was spending time with her new beau based on the date of a recent upload.

Warning: “Bachelorette” spoilers ahead.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Recently Posted a Video That Was From 2020

Reality Steve has confirmed that Katie finds love on her season of the popular reality dating show, and that she is engaged. As many fans know, ABC does everything it can to ensure that the newly engaged couples can spend time together after cameras stop filming. So, there are safe houses set up so that the couples can meet up in private without anyone finding out that they are together.

On May 19, Katie posted a video to her Instagram Stories, showing her cat Tommy perched up on her shoulder and giving her some love. However, the date on the post was July 18, 2020, meaning that Katie uploaded an old video to her account.

While it’s possible that she was simply looking through old videos and wanting to share that particular one with her fans, it’s also possible that she was trying to cover-up where she was at that particular time.

It’s possible that Katie was on a Safe House Visit (SHV) with her fiance, and she posted the video with Tommy as a sort of distraction.

Katie May Have Spoiled Her Season With a Recent Check-in

Fans have been keeping a close eye on Katie’s social media activity, trying to figure out if she is posting any hints about how her season of “The Bachelorette” ended.

Back on May 13, Katie uploaded the photo above, tagging herself at Duke’s La Jolla. Fans were quick to look into the fun-looking spot, and found out that the bar is the workplace of one of Katie’s top guys. According to LinkedIn, John Hersey — a rumored final-four guy on Thurston’s season — is a bartender at that location.

Reddit users debated whether or not Katie made a mistake with the check-in, some believing that she was visiting John at work, and others insisting that she wouldn’t have ever taken the chance.

However, Katie wouldn’t be the first “Bachelor/ette” star to spoil his or her respective season. Matt James had an incident with Spotify in which fans noticed that he had been listening to Rachael Kirkconnell’s playlist. And who could forget the time that Kaitlyn Bristowe accidentally posted a video of her and Shawn Booth to Snapchat before her season finished airing?

READ NEXT: “Bachelorette” Spoilers Reveal That Katie Thurston Is Engaged