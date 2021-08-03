Fortnite Slurpy Swamp Abducted First, But It Won’t Be Alone

The abductions have begun in Fortnite, but instead of snatching up players, the aliens are targeting actual locations within the game.

For a long time now, we’ve thought Coral Castle would be hit, and while that could still be the case, the first target is actually Slurpy Swamp. If you load up the game now following the v17.30 update, you’ll see pieces of the swamp floating in the air.

You’ll also be able to notice that there is a giant shadow looming over the whole island, and that’s because the Mothership is directly is over it. Of course, that has to be the case if it’s taking entire locations away.

Even though Slurpy Swamp is the current target, there is still an expectation that more locations will be taken as the week goes on. Here’s what we know.

Slurpy is Just the Start

Slurpy Swamp is a shell of itself at the moment, and it’ll likely only get worse as the in-game countdown goes on, but eventually, the aliens will move on.

According to a variety of leakers, Corny Complex and Coral Castle are next on the list. Interestingly enough, Coral was thought to be the first area that would be hit, but it looks like that is no longer the case.

We should have known this was the case because of the Suicide Squad trailer that showed off the new swamp, but at least we know now.

Epic has let us know that all of this won’t happen in a day, so we are encouraged to check back throughout the week.

It’s a Process

In the blog post released by Epic Games that talks about the update, the developers do confirm that this could be looked as a new way to look at Slurpy Swamp.

“A POI being abducted may be a cause for concern, but you could also look at it as a new battle strategy,” they wrote. “An entire district like Slurpy Swamp is quite heavy, so the tractor beam has no choice but to break it up into chunks as it lifts it. While you’re in the low-gravity tractor beam, jump from platform to platform, maneuvering around your opponents with nimbleness.”

They also let you know that abducting a whole POI “isn’t something that happens overnight,” and you’ll have to give it another look on another day.

There will be other spots being abducted, so maybe the Slurpy Swamp abduction will finish up quicker than you might think so it can move to another spot. So far, we know about three spots being affected by the Mothership, but maybe there’s a chance that even more of the map could be changed.

The Rift Tour starts in just a few days, and it’s looking like it’ll be overlapping with this alien event too, so it should be an action-packed weekend of Fortnite.

It’s been a while since we’ve had a live event in Fortnite, so this should end up being a good one, even if it is two events in one.

