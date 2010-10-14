TUF 12 Episode Five Draws 1.9 Million Average Audience

The fifth episode of season 12 of “The Ultimate Fighter” brought in the best ratings for the season thus far.

MMAjunkie.com learned today from Spike TV officials that episode drew in an estimated average of 1.9 million viewers and an average household rating of 1.34.

The episode, which aired Wednesday night in the show’s usual 10 p.m. ET time slot, featured the expected trash talk of Josh Koscheck, as well as the appearances of a pair of UFC stars in Jon Fitch and Chuck Liddell. The featured fight was a contest between Team Koscheck’s Nam Phan and Team GSP’s Spencer Paige. Phan took home the unanimous decision after an impressive performance.

The ratings also include a very impressive 1.93 rating amongst men 18-49, as well as a 2.22 rating for the male demographic between the ages of 18-34. The episode topped the third episode as the highest rated one of the season and came in with 300,000 more viewers than the season’s opener.