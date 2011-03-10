UFC Live: Sanchez vs. Kampmann Replays Tonight On Versus

“UFC On Versus 3: Sanchez vs. Kampmann” replays tonight.

The event took place on March 3 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky and featured a main event war between welterweights Diego Sanchez and Martin Kampmann.

The bloodied and battered Sanchez received a unanimous decision nod from the judges while Kampmann felt he did enough to win the fight.

The card also featured bantameweights Brian Bowles and Damacio Page in a rematch as well as two middleweight bouts: Mark Munoz vs. C.B. Dollaway and Chris Weidman vs. Alessio Sakara.

The event replays tonight on Versus at 9 p.m. ET and midnight ET.