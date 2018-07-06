Diana Krall, Elvis Costello’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Diana Krall, the wife of Elvis Costello, is a Canadian jazz pianist and singer. Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums that debuted at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums, according to Wikipedia. Krall has won three Grammy Awards and eight Juno Awards. She has also earned nine gold, three platinum, and seven multi-platinum albums.

News that Krall’s husband, Elvis Costello, was recently diagnosed with cancer broke after he canceled the remaining six dates of his European tour to recover from surgery. He was recovering from treatment of “a small but very aggressive cancerous malignancy,” according to a statement posted to his website.

Krall has been playing the piano professionally since she was 4-years-old, has been 25 years’ worth of albums and touring under her belt, and met her husband through musical legend Elton John.

Here’s what you need to know about Krall:

1. Krall Has Been Playing the Piano Since She was 4-Years-Old & Started Playing Professionally at 15

Krall is a successful pianist and singer, best known for her contralto vocals, according to Wikipedia. She was born in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada, the daughter of an elementary school teacher and an accountant. Her parents had a hand in influencing her musical talent; her father played the piano at home and her mother sang in the community choir while Krall was growing up.

She began studying the piano when she was only four-years-old and took exams through The Royal Conservatory of Music, according to Wikipedia. When she was in high school, she was a member of a student jazz group and began playing professionally in restaurants when she was just 15-years-old. She eventually won a scholarship to attend the Berklee College of Music in Boston, where she studied for three years before moving to Los Angeles. She returned to Canada in 1993.

2002 was a rough year for Krall, who lost her mother to multiple myeloma, and, within months, lost two of her beloved mentors – Ray Brown and Rosemary Clooney. She married Costello shortly after in 2003 at Elton John’s estate on the outskirts of London. She gave birth to their twin sons Dexter Henry Lorcan and Frank Harlan James in December, 2006.

2. Her Father Died in 2014, Around the Same Time Krall Fell Ill with Pneumonia and Had to Postpone the Release of Her Newest Album and Tour

Krall lost her father in 2014, shortly after she fell ill with pneumonia and had to postpone her newest album and tour. She told USA Today in February, 2015, that she has had a “very, very long year” and that was was “shattered” when her father died. “I don’t know what to say — it’s too raw, too close to me still, to talk about it.”

“The tracks on Wallflower — new readings of pop classics made famous by, among others, the Eagles, the Carpenters, Elton John and the Mamas and the Papas, plus a previously unreleased tune by Paul McCartney — were obviously recorded before she lost her dad, though they have a sense of melancholy,” USA Today reports. She told the publication that the melancholy is “always there,” in her music. “It’s what I find truthful and beautiful.”

Though Krall is best known for her interpretations of jazz and traditional pop music, Wallflower was produced by a “pop veteran with a jazz background,” David Foster, who also plays piano on most of the tracks of the album.

She told USA Today that she wanted to make “music that I share with my peers. … I didn’t want to do a jazz record,” when it came to Wallflower.

3. Krall Met Costello Through Elton John & Says Costello “Literally” Fell For Her While Performing Together on Stage

Krall met Costello through Elton John, who introduced the two at the Grammys in 2002. They married in 2003 at Elton John’s castle in Surrey, outside of London. Costello had been married twice before he met Krall, but her marriage to Costello was her first.

“We were just courting and had just met each other, and Elton was encouraging us,” Krall told RN Afternoons. “We were performing together on an old stage and Elvis had on very new, very modern and pointy shoes.”

“He leaned back to sing the high note and all of a sudden I couldn’t see him anymore. He literally fell for me,” she told the publication. “We’ve been together ever since.”

She told USA Today that, although their musical styles are quite different, they work together nicely: “I think it’s such an incredible thing to be in our house,” she told USA Today. “I have the jazz musician’s curse of being hyper-sensitive to everything. Elvis can sit with the kids running around, in a totally cuckoo space, and focus.”

4. Krall Does Everything in Her Power to Separate Her Work Life From Her Family Life & Makes Sure to Spend As Much Time With Her Children as Possible When She Isn’t Touring

They couple passed their musical talent on to their twins, both of whom play the piano and congas, and listen to a variety of music, ranging from the Beatles to Elbow, according to USA Today. At the time, she says her children were really into the shows Over the Garden Wall and Adventure Time.

“My life is all about Forbidden Planet and other cool things,” Krall says. “They’re at a cool age. Every age is, but they’re really into discovering things. Frank came up to me the other day and said, ‘You’ll really like this show — it’s got jazz in it.’ This is how he’s negotiating with me,” she told USA Today.

Krall told USA Today that, as much as she loves her work and performing live, she tries to keep it separate from her family life, and tries not to let it interfere with spending time with her children.

“All my choices are impacted by the love I have for my family. … It’s important for you to do your work, but it’s also been important for me to come home and read to my children and have the luxury of having time with them.”

5. Krall Holds a Ph. D. in Fine Arts, Was Inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame & is an Officer of the Order of Canada

In 2000, Krall was awarded the Order of British Columbia, and three years later she was given an honorary Ph.D. in Fine Arts from the University of Victoria, according to Wikipedia. In 2004, she was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame and made an Officer of the Order of Canada the following year.

In 2008, Nanaimo Harbourfront Plaza was renamed Diana Krall Plaza. She is also an honorary board member of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

“Krall has been selected as a Steinway & Sons Artist and performs exclusively with Steinway pianos in recording sessions, concerts, and public appearances,” Wikipedia reports. She has 24 years’ worth of albums, releasing her first in 1993, and her most recent in 2017. She has also appeared in a variety of movies and television shows, including Public Enemy and Melrose Place.