Nichol Olsen: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nichol Olsen and her two young daughters, Alexa Denice Montez and London Bribiescas, were found dead at her boyfriend’s Texas mansion in San Antonio.

Olsen, a 37-year-old hairdresser, Alexa Denice Montez, a high school student and cheerleader, and London Bribiescas, a 10-year-old elementary school student, were all found dead from gunshot wounds at Charles Wheeler’s gated-community home, The Daily Mail reports.

Wheeler told police that he discovered all three dead inside the house Thursday morning, which he bought last year for $1 million, after spending the night elsewhere. It’s unclear where he was that night.

Police have not said whether all three were murdered or whether it may have been a murder-suicide.

“It’s way too early to tell who’s a suspect and who’s a witness,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told reporters at a Thursday press conference.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Nichol Olsen, Alexa Denice Montez, & London Bribiescas Were All Shot Dead

Police said Nichol Olsen, a 37-year-old hairdresser, her daughter Alexa Denice Montez, a high school student and cheerleader, and her other daughter, 10-year-old London Bribiescas were all found dead at Olsen’s boyfriend Charles Edward Wheeler’s Texas mansion Thursday morning.

Olsen, Montez, and Bribiescas all died from gunshot wounds to the upper body, Salazar said.

Police have not said whether they believe the killings were a triple-murder or a murder-suicide.

“It’s way too early to tell who’s a suspect and who’s a witness,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said at a news conference Thursday. “It’s just too early to tell on the third person if that is a murder or a suicide. We’ll let the medical examiner take a look at it.”

“We’re being meticulous about how this crime scene is processed, for certain,” he added.

2. Olsen’s Boyfriend Says He Was Away The Night She and Her Children Died

Charles Wheeler told police was not at his $1 million gated-community San Antonio home the night that Olsen, Montez, and Bribiescas were killed.

He told police that he arrived at the home just after 9 am Thursday to find all three dead inside.

It is unclear where Wheeler spent the night.

Wheeler owns an oil and drilling maintenance company.

On Thursday night, police towed Wheeler’s 2013 Ford pick-up truck from the scene.

3. Alexa’s Father Grieves: ‘There Goes My Life’

Montez, Bribiescas, and Olsen’s oldest child, 22-year-old Skylar, were all from different fathers.

Montez’s father Carlos shared his grief on social media after learning his daughter had been killed.

“There goes my life,” he wrote.

Bribiesca’s aunt, Emma Mancha Sumners, wrote that London “liked monkeys, painting, and theater. She was going to go to Costa Rica with us this summer, before starting middle school.”

“She had her first glass of champagne a week ago, and will never grow up to be who she was supposed to be,” Sumners wrote. “I know there are people on here who can somehow get this message to the bastard who took her from us. So let him know that I’m going to spend every bit of energy and resources I have making sure he rots in jail. Also tell him that you know me, and that I don’t make empty threats.”

4. Sheriff Says No One Heard Gunshots When Olsen, Montez, and Bribiescas Were Killed

Salazar said that no gunshots were reported to police on Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

“They’re multi-million dollar homes. Very big. Very big lots,” Salazar said of the gated community. “And the homes are probably very well constructed. So it’s quite possible no one heard anything.”

“Naturally, it’s not a common area for us to see this type of activity but it just goes to show that crime really knows no boundaries, geographic, socioeconomic or otherwise,” he added. “It could happen anywhere, literally.”

5. Olsen Was Previously Charged With Domestic Assault

Olsen had a cosmetology license and worked as a hairdresser.

According to The Daily Mail, Olsen had her first child, Skylar, when she was just 15. Records show Nichol divorced Skylar’s father, James Noble, in 1998 when she was just 17 and Skylar was 2 years old.

Olsen divorced from Alexa’s father, Carlos, in 2006 when she was 25.

Nichol never married London’s father, Hector Jose Bribiesca, but sued his for child support in 2013.

In March 2014, she was charged with domestic assault but the charges were later dropped when the witness failed to appear in court.

READ NEXT: Alayna Ortiz: Indiana Teen Mysteriously Killed in Griffith Shooting