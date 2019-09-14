Felicity Huffman’s Daughters: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Felicity Huffman, the actress best known for her role in the series “Desperate Housewives,” was sentenced to 14 days in prison on Friday. The actress was accused of being involved in an SAT cheating scandal and was arrested in March.

Huffman has two daughters – Sophia Grace Macy and Georgia Grace Macy – with her husband, actor William Macy. An affidavit alleged that “Huffman and her spouse made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 …to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter,” Sophia.

Huffman and several other defendants in the national case, including actress Lori Loughlin, were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Neither of Huffman’s daughters, nor Macy, have been charged in the case.

1. Huffman Apologized to Her Family After the Sentencing on Friday

Along with her two-week sentence, Huffman received a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and one year of supervised release in Boston federal court on Friday.

In a statement released to the media after the sentencing, Huffman apologized to her family and the “educational community,” according to CNN.

“I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period,” Huffman said in the statement. “I would like to apologize again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions. And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children.”

CNN also reported that during the sentencing, Huffman described a tough conversation she had with her daughter after news of the scandal broke.

Huffman said Sophia asked: “I don’t know who you are anymore mom. Why didn’t you think I could do it on my own?”

2. Documents Show Huffman Participated in the SAT Cheating Scandal For Her Oldest Daughter Sophia

According to the affidavit, a person identified as “CW-1” met with Huffman and Macy in Los Angeles before the 2017 SATs and “explained, in substance, how the college entrance exam scheme worked.”

“According to CW-1, he advised Huffman and her spouse that he ‘controlled’ a testing center, and could arrange for a third party to purport to proctor their daughter’s SAT and secretly correct her answers afterwards,” the document states.

Huffman and Macy agreed to the plan, the document reports. Because of it, Sophia’s SAT scores jumped dramatically.

“Ultimately, Huffman’s daughter received a score of 1420 on the SAT, an improvement of approximately 400 points over her PSAT” taken a year earlier, according to the document.

3. Huffman Wanted to Do a Similar Scheme with Her Daughter Georgia, But Decided Against it

According to the same court testimony, Huffman “later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so.”

“In a call with CW-1 on or about November 12, 2018, Huffman confirmed that she wanted to proceed with the cheating scheme, but probably only after her daughter first took the exam on her own, without cheating,” the affidavit says.

A month later, on December 12, Huffman and Macy spoke with CW-1 again to finalize plans for the exam, the document states. “During the call, CW-1 confirmed that the price to participate in the cheating scheme would be $15,000,” the affidavit says.

Later, though, Huffman reportedly expressed concern about whether a dramatic increase in scores would raise alarm bells for Georgia’s SAT tutor. Finally, Huffman and Macy decided not to conduct the SAT cheating scheme for Georgia, the affidavit says.

4. Huffman and Macy Have Supported Sophia’s Interest in Acting

Both Huffman and Macy have talked highly of their daughters in the past, and about their close family bond. In a 2018 interview with Closer Weekly, Huffman opened up about being previously overwhelmed with motherhood and her “mommy guilt.”

“Bill has included this thing where we all grab hands and everybody takes a breath,” she said. “I know it sounds corny, but it actually makes us all land at the table at the same time. Then everybody loses their homework, can’t find their keys, all these horrible things.”

The two actors have also talked about supporting Sophia’s interest in acting. The teenager was involved in theatre in high school.

Macy told US Weekly: “I think she’s firmly in the tribe. She’s good. I’ve seen her in a lot of plays.”

5. Huffman Could be Sent to an All-Female Prison That Some Have Called “Club Fed”

If #FelicityHuffman’s lawyers have their way, this low-security federal prison in #Dublin is where the actress & future inmate will spend 2 weeks in. Some have dubbed this prison “Club Fed” for the recreation activities offered to inmates. We’ll be live with more @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/GLbch9lJRV — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) September 13, 2019

It’s not yet certain where Huffman will serve her 14-day sentence, but NBC has speculated that it could be in a low-security prison in Dublin, California.

“If #FelicityHuffman’s lawyers have their way, this low-security federal prison in #Dublin is where the actress & future inmate will spend 2 weeks in,” reporter Melissa Colorado tweeted. “Some have dubbed this prison ‘Club Fed’ for the recreation activities offered to inmates.”

NBC reported that Huffman’s lawyers likely requested the minimum security prison, called the Federal Correctional Institution Dublin, which currently houses roughly 1,200 inmates.

