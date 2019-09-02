Latest Hurricane Dorian Spaghetti Models, Path [Sept. 2]

As Hurricane Dorian chugs toward the Florida coast, there’s increased hope that the state might be spared the worst brunt of the storm. Latest models show that the storm may turn north just in time, sparing the coast and turning north out in the Atlantic. However, a lot remains uncertain.

Spaghetti models are a good way to track the storm. Here is a listing of the best sites to find the latest spaghetti models for Hurricane Dorian’s path. According to CNN, it’s important to look at the closeness of the strands in spaghetti plots because “the more they are clustered together, the higher the confidence in the forecast.”

“At 200 PM EDT (1800 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 26.8 North, longitude 78.4 West. Dorian is moving very slowly toward the west-northwest near 1 mph (2 km/h),” the National Hurricane Center reported on Labor Day. “A slow westward to west-northwestward motion is forecast during the next day or so, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest and north. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island through much of today and tonight. The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late tonight through Wednesday evening and then move dangerously close to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Wednesday night and Thursday.” You can follow the National Hurricane Center’s Dorian page here.

Some good sites to get the latest spaghetti models for Dorian:

Cyclocane

In protest of hurricane Dorian, I will be playing all my solos exclusively in the Dorian mode ONLY today on stream 2. (These are spaghetti model projections btw. SPAGHET!) | 330pm est storm-themed Trivium requests, guitar/ vocal/ ama clinic?, 1v1 ow | https://t.co/YgoiEcsxT0 pic.twitter.com/IqvyYPWE7a — Matthew kiichichaos Heafy (@matthewkheafy) September 2, 2019

Cyclocane is a great site to find the latest Hurricane Dorian spaghetti models. The page includes “experimental path data based on weather models.” You can access the Cyclocane spaghetti models for Hurricane Dorian here.

Hurricane Forecast Model Output

Take a look at 12z spaghetti models, What I find interesting is most of the initial starting points on these models are east of the actual storm location for #Dorian Taking with yet another grain of salt. Just want this to be over at this stage. pic.twitter.com/rNYwiHs35z — Pee Dee Weather (@PeeDee_WxSC) September 2, 2019

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has a page that includes updated spaghetti models for Hurricane Dorian. You can access the page here. Once there, click on “display” where it says current tracks on the bottom left of the page under the map. That will bring up Dorian spaghetti plots like this one.

NOAA

Segun el "diagrama de espaguetti" -Spaghetti models- del movimiento de #DORIAN estaràn bien en #miami la primera es una toma desde un cazahuracanes adentro del "Ojo de #DORIAN pic.twitter.com/M2Wi5HMyIY — Menny ALERTA DE RIESGO (@MennyValdz) September 2, 2019

NOAA or the National Hurricane Center has various forecast trackers for Hurricane Dorian. You can access its page here.

South Florida Water Management District

“Euro “ spaghetti track model has #Dorian coming ashore in #Florida a bunch . Off the weather channel pic.twitter.com/3dB5g8SpLq — g🐸b❌👌🏻IamTheToeCutter (@Iamthetoecutter) September 2, 2019

The South Florida Water Management District publishes a page of updated spaghetti models for hurricanes, including Hurricane Dorian. You can access that page here.

Mike’s Weather Page

The 2 pm intermediate advisory on #Dorian is out: Life-threatening storm surge and catastrophic winds continue over Grand Bahamas Island. More: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/db3c2mN8PH — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2019

Mike’s Weather Page has a round up of Hurricane Dorian spaghetti model trackers.

