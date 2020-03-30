Costco Closing Early: New Hours for Coronavirus Outbreak

As coronavirus cases grow in the United States, many businesses are adapting. Costco has announced it is reducing store hours on weekdays in response to the COVID-19 outbreak across the country. Here are the details on just what is happening.

Costco Is Closing Early on Weekdays

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, Costco has announced that it will be closing its stores early on weekends, changing its hours significantly for the first time.

Beginning Monday, March 30, Costco locations will close at 6:30 p.m. on weekdays, Monday-Friday. Weekend hours will continue to be the same.

Costco gas stations will close at 7 p.m. local time Monday-Friday.

Prior to this, warehouses typically were open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on weekdays and until 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. So this means that stores are now closing about two hours early on Monday-Friday.

To find the specific hours of the Costco near you, please use the store locator here. But note that not all store hours have been updated to reflect the changes, so if your store says that it will be open later than 6 p.m. on the weekdays, assume that this information is outdated.

Costco has also said that its business centers will remain open during normal hours. You can find your closest Costco’s business center hours here.

In Puerto Rico, Costco warehouses will close at 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday starting March 30. Warehouses will remain closed on Sundays in Puerto Rico through April 12.

Note that store hours for seniors remain the same. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, Costco warehouses will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for members who are aged 60 or older or for people with physical impairments. The pharmacy will also be open but the food court will not be open. These hours will be in effect for all U.S. Costco locations.

Costco Is Also Implementing Product Limitations

Costco also has product limitations in place on certain high-demand items. This is to make sure that inventory remains so all customers can get what they need.

In addition, Costco is not accepting returns are items that include toilet paper, bottled water, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, rice, and disinfecting spray.

Services are now reduced in some departments so staff can be in higher-demand departments. Reduced service departments include the hearing aid department, the optical department, floral and jewelry departments.

Food Courts are now only available for takeout and there will be no seating. They also now serve a more limited menu.

Social distancing is also now being encouraged at all Costco locations. Members should stay six feet apart while shopping at a Costco location.

It appears that Costco is putting a lot of effort into making shopping safer for both its customers and employees. Now they’ve added to the effort by starting even more seniors-only shopping hours and closing the stores early on the weekdays. Although Costco hasn’t said specifically why it’s closing early, other stores that did the same said it was to give employees more time to restock shelves and sanitize the store.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates