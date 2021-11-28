The Waltons’ Homecoming 2021 Streaming: How to Watch Online

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the original TV movie that launched the famous “The Waltons” series, a new 2021 movie, “The Waltons’ Homecoming,” will air Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don't have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of "The Waltons' Homecoming" online:

‘The Waltons’ Homecoming’ 2021 Preview

“The Waltons’ Homecoming” was made to commemorate the 50th anniversary of “The Homecoming: A Christmas Story,” the TV movie that debuted December 1971 and kicked off the long-running family series “The Waltons.”

The press release teases:

“The Waltons’ Homecoming” is set in the 1933 Depression Era and told through the eyes of John Boy (Logan Shroyer), the 17-year-old eldest child of John (Ben Lawson) and Olivia Walton (Bellamy Young). His mother expects John Boy to help her raise his sisters and brothers, and his father expects him to follow in his footsteps to help support the family, but secretly, John Boy wants to be a writer. Times are hard enough in 1933, but to make matters worse, it looked to be the Waltons’ first Christmas without John Sr. When Olivia receives a letter that John Sr. is planning to make it home for Christmas after all, the family is thrilled and races to prepare for his homecoming. But when a storm threatens his arrival on Christmas Eve, and John Sr. is nowhere to be found, Olivia sends John Boy out into the night to find his daddy – a journey that will change John Boy’s life forever. “The Waltons’ Homecoming” co-stars Richard Thomas, who originally starred as John Boy Walton in the beloved television series “The Waltons,” as adult John Boy, who narrates the movie.

In an interview with KSiteTV, Thomas said that over the years, his “affection” for the show has never gone away and he was “flattered and delighted” to be asked to be a part of this new special.

“My affection and commitment to the show has never waned. I mean, I loved this when I did it, and It was such an important part of my life and my career. I learned so much, and it’s always held a place of really great affection for me,” said Thomas.

He continued, “When they called me and said ‘we’re doing it again! We’re doing The Homecoming!’ It’s like, ‘what a tribute!’ What a terrific compliment to all of us who made the original show, that people want to do it again, who are interested in that, and that legacy. And, of course, it’s a classic, and classics that redone, and remade, and reinterpreted. They always have been, and they always will be. And so to have been elevated to that field, where there’s that invitation, and that desire to keep the flag flying and try it again, I thought that was just a wonderful compliment to everybody. I was flattered and delighted. I’m really happy that they asked me to participate. That was a big deal.”

“The Waltons’ Homecoming” special airs Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on The CW.