Conor McGregor Breaks Silence: ‘Back Yourself. Do The Work.’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has broken his silence with a cryptic social media post where he hinted at what his comeback to MMA could entail.

McGregor last competed at UFC 329 in July, when he lost via first-round TKO due to a knee injury against rival Max Holloway in their rematch.

Now, three months later, McGregor has broken his silence.

Conor McGregor Breaks His Silence

In a social media post, the UFC legend shared the following cryptic message, while also updating his X profile photo for the first time in years to a photo of himself in black and white.

“Back yourself. Do the work. This is my mantra from here. Make it yours. Talk is free. The work sends the invoice. No permission. No waiting to feel ready. Back yourself in the dark. Do the work whether they see it or not. Then show up again like the job’s not finished. Believe it. Prove it. Repeat it,” McGregor wrote on X.

Where Does Conor McGregor Go From Here?

At age 38 and coming off yet another brutal injury, it’s fair to say that McGregor doesn’t have much time left in the game.

The Irishman has only fought once in the past five years: the fight with Holloway, and it did not go well, ending in just 69 seconds due to an injury.

McGregor is currently under a UFC contract but only has one more fight remaining with the promotion, so he can leave for another organization after if he so chooses to do so.

There have been rumblings that McGregor has been looking at a fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, a striking-only promotion for which he is a part owner, so that is certainly possible if he wants to continue his fighting career.

He could also potentially go back to boxing, where he had a one-off superfight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. a decade ago.

But it does feel like his time in the UFC is coming to an end, and after completing the final fight on his contract, his storied career inside the Octagon may be coming to an end soon.