Nets ‘Interested’ in All-Star Guard Following Bombshell Kevin Durant Announcement

The Brooklyn Nets have had about as tumultuous of an offseason as a team can have, and yet, they still find themselves as one of the top contenders for next year’s NBA title. But following a sweep in the first round of the playoffs last year, it is clear that they need to make improvements to their roster in an Eastern Conference that is loaded with juggernauts such as the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, and Boston Celtics.

John Gambadoro of arizonasports.com says that the Nets remain interested in three-time NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

“Couple things on Donovan Mitchell. The Hawks, Heat & Kings are NOT interested contrary to reports. Knicks still have the best package to offer but other teams interested are Cleveland, Washington, Charlotte, LA Lakers & Brooklyn. And no, the Jazz never asked for 7 1st round picks!” Gambadoro tweeted on August 23.

KD, Kyrie Set to Return to Brooklyn

It has been an ugly war between the Nets and their stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant but (hopefully) that drama is finally over. The team announced on August 23 that all trade negotiations have ceased, and Durant will return for the 2023 season after meeting with the Nets brass.

“Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday. We have agreed to move forward with our partnership,” Marks said. “We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.

Likewise, NBA Insider Shams Charania of “The Athletic” says the Nets have been informing rival teams that their star point guard Kyrie Irving is also no longer on the trade market.

“All-Star Kyrie Irving also opted into his $37 million player option, committed to the 2022-23 season in Brooklyn and sources with knowledge of the situation say he has been working out with teammates and holding constructive dialogue with the organization this offseason,” Charania writes.

Where Do the Nets Go From Here?

“Brooklyn has made clear to interested teams that they plan to keep the seven-time All-Star, according to sources.”

Now that the dust has settled and the chaos of the offseason is over, the question becomes, where do the Nets go from here? While the situation that the Nets and Durant find themselves in after a summer-long tug of war for leverage isn’t ideal, it could be worse.

The Nets have meticulously made additions to their roster amid the ongoing drama with their stars. They made a trade for Royce O’Neale in July and inked TJ Warren to a deal as a free agent, adding to the team’s surplus of elite shooting.

In addition, Ben Simmons. Seth Curry and Joe Harris will all be returning to the court with a clean bill of health following offseason surgery this past summer. All of the tools are in place for Durant, Irving, and the Nets to pursue a championship. Whether or not they execute and deliver is up to the guys on the roster.

