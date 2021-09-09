Bears QB Nick Foles ‘Top Option’ on Trade Market

How long will the bad marriage between the Chicago Bears and quarterback Nick Foles last?

That’s been one of the key questions of the offseason for the Bears, as trade rumors have swirled around the Super Bowl-winning quarterback off and on for months. Foles has made it clear he wants a say in any trade that might go down, and the Bears have made it clear they’re willing to listen to offers, but so far, nothing has happened. That could change, however.

In his September 8 article for Bleacher Report, Kristopher Knox called Foles the “top option on the trade market” over players like Stephon Gilmore of the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ CJ Henderson, and he seems to think Foles may be headed out soon — regardless of whether he wants to go or not.

Foles Has Gone From Starter to Third-String QB in a Year

Foles will take up $14.3 million in dead money this year and $7.66 million in dead cap space next season, per Spotrac, and his contract has made him quite difficult to move. He signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Bears in 2020, with $17 million guaranteed at the signing.

He’s due a base salary of $4 million this year that is fully guaranteed, but Knox thinks Foles’ resumé might make him a top target the second a few quarterbacks around the league start to get dinged up despite his unfriendly contract.

“While many contenders should be more interested in acquiring Stephon Gilmore, Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is our top option on the trade market entering Week 1,” Knox wrote.

“He plays the game’s most important position, was the MVP of Super Bowl 52, has made 55 regular-season starts and is clearly available. Foles is Chicago’s No. 3 quarterback behind starter Andy Dalton and rookie first-round pick Justin Fields.”

Foles played in nine games for the Bears last year, starting seven. He took over for Mitch Trubisky midway through the team’s Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons, and after leading the Bears to a thrilling come from behind victory against Atlanta and a 20-19 win over eventual Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a few weeks later, it was pretty much all downhill from there.

Will Bears Eventually Trade Foles Regardless of His Preferences?

Foles completed 64.7 % of his passes for 1,852 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, accumulating a 2-5 record in the process in his nine appearances last season.

Knox thinks the veteran’s days may be numbered in the Windy City once the regular season starts, however.

“It’s only a matter of time before Foles finds his way out of Chicago, whether it’s to a preferred destination or not,” Knox added. “Teams in need of a high-end backup are may already be eyeing him, and there’s almost no chance that at least one starter doesn’t go down in 2021. If Foles disappears from our big board this year, it’s because he’s already been dealt.”

With the regular season just days away, we’ll see how it all shakes down.

