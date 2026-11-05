Bears Have Another Chargers Trade Target Not Named Khalil Mack

The Chicago Bears have been linked to a potential Khalil Mack reunion ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson could be another option as Ryan Poles looks to improve Chicago’s secondary.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Bears are still looking into potentially available cornerbacks around the league.

And while bringing Mack back to Chicago would certainly generate more excitement, Jackson could address another area of concern without requiring the Bears to make another blockbuster deal.

Donte Jackson Could Be a Cheaper Trade Option for Bears

The biggest concern for Donte Jackson is his health.

Jackson has missed the Chargers’ last three games with a hamstring injury, which makes any potential trade a little more complicated. However, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh indicated on November 2 that Jackson would continue increasing his workload in practice.

That’s encouraging, but Chicago would obviously need to be confident in his recovery before giving up anything to acquire him.

Jackson is also entering the final months of the two year, $13 million contract he signed with Los Angeles in 2025.

That could make him a relatively affordable rental for a Chicago Bears team that has already spent significant draft capital improving its defense.

Of course, there’s no guarantee the Chargers would actually be willing to move him. Los Angeles has reportedly been reluctant to sell despite its struggles this season, and Jackson’s injury could make negotiations even more difficult.

Still, if the price is right, he’s someone Poles should at least consider.

Bears Still Have Questions at Cornerback

The Chicago Bears have already made one massive move ahead of the deadline by getting defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

And while Khalil Mack would certainly help the Bears’ pass rush even more, the secondary deserves some attention, too…

Jaylon Johnson remains Chicago’s top outside cornerback, with Tyrique Stevenson and rookie Malik Muhammad among the team’s other options. Kyler Gordon also gives Dennis Allen an established presence in the slot.

There’s talent in that group, but the Bears could still use another experienced cornerback, especially if injuries become a problem down the stretch.

Donte Jackson wouldn’t necessarily come in and take someone’s starting job. He could, however, provide competition for Stevenson and Muhammad while giving Allen another veteran to work with.

The Bears also have to be careful about how much more they’re willing to spend.

After giving up two first round picks in the Simmons trade, Poles shouldn’t be throwing away valuable draft capital for a short term rental. Jackson would only make sense if Los Angeles is willing to accept a modest return and Chicago is comfortable with his health.

For now, there’s no indication that the Bears and Chargers are actively negotiating a deal involving Jackson.

But with Chicago reportedly still exploring the cornerback market, he’s a name worth watching before the deadline.

Everyone wants to see Khalil Mack back in a Bears uniform. Jackson might be the more realistic Chargers player for Chicago to pursue, depending on what Los Angeles is willing to accept.