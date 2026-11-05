Bears May Cut Ties With $60 Million QB Via Trade as NFL Deadline Rapidly Nears: Insider

The Chicago Bears already made a major move ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 10, but there is still time for the franchise to make additional deals. With Caleb Williams once again looking fully healthy, the Bears have a plethora of quarterbacks on the roster.

Given several NFL teams are in need of a quarterback amid injuries, the Bears may be able to land a future draft pick in exchange for one of the team’s veteran signal-callers. Tyson Bagent has been a popular trade candidate, but it is another Bears quarterback who ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes could be on the move.

The NFL insider named quarterback Case Keenum as the Bears’ most likely trade candidate while adding that Chicago is still more likely to retain their current players.

“This is another team that I don’t think would be moving players,” Graziano wrote in a November 4, story titled, “2026 NFL trade deadline: Players to watch, buzz and goals for all 32 teams.”

“But teams always need QB help, and Keenum showed a little something earlier this season in relief of Caleb Williams. For the right offer, who knows?”

Let’s explore the latest Bears news and rumors.

Bears Rumors: Chicago Linked to Potential NFL Trade for Dolphins Pass Rusher Josh Uche

Chicago is also being linked to potential veterans who could give the team’s roster a boost. ESPN’s Seth Walder labeled Miami Dolphins pass rusher Josh Uche as a top potential trade target for the Bears.

“The Bears already paid a ton to bring in Simmons, so I assume they’ll be seeking bargains for the rest of deadline season,” Walder detailed. “But they still could use some help at edge, and Uche could contribute to that rotation alongside Montez Sweat, Austin Booker and Daniel Hardy.

“This season, Uche has recorded a pass rush win rate that ranks in the 60th percentile and a pressure rate in the 35th percentile at edge.”

NFL Rumors: Could the Bears Strike a Trade for QB Case Keenum?

Keenum is on a two-year, $5.5 million contract slated to go through the 2027 season. This is a team-friendly deal given the experience Keenum provides.

Keenum has made 83 appearances, including 68 starts, during his NFL career. The quarterback has earned more than $60 million amid his 15 NFL seasons.

With Bagent on the roster, the Bears would still have insurance behind Williams which could allow the team to move on from Keenum.

Bears HC Ben Johnson on Jeffery Simmons Trade: ‘His Impact Was Profound’

The Bears are already reaping the benefits of the blockbuster trade for star pass rusher Jeffery Simmons. Bears head coach Ben Johnson reflected on Simmons’ impact in his Chicago debut against the Seattle Seahawks.

“Our guys were excited the moment they heard the news we were bringing him on, and he’s fit right in,” Johnson said of the Simmons trade, per Yahoo Sports. “We have a high-character locker room, and he’s that himself.

“You can feel his presence out there, whether it’s during the play or even after the play. You can feel him talk a little smack as well which I think that elevates everybody around him,” Johnson added.

“I thought he played outstanding. He got one of the game balls. To come in there and have a share of the lead of tackles and a sack in his first game, his impact was profound.”