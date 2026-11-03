Bears’ Rome Odunze Is Making the DJ Moore Trade Look Even Better

The Chicago Bears took a gamble when they traded DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills this offseason, but Rome Odunze is making that decision look better by the week…

Through eight games, Odunze has caught 28 passes for 468 yards while averaging an impressive 16.7 yards per reception. That puts the former first round pick on pace for nearly 1,000 receiving yards and a career year in his first season without Moore.

And following another strong performance in Chicago’s 34-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, it’s becoming increasingly clear why the Bears felt comfortable moving on from their former No. 1 receiver.

Odunze finished with four receptions for 87 yards against Seattle, leading the team in receiving yards while averaging 21.8 yards per catch.

For a Bears offense that already has plenty of young weapons, Odunze’s development is making Ryan Poles’ offseason decision look pretty smart.

Rome Odunze Is Becoming a Serious Deep Threat

Rome Odunze has been one of Chicago’s most explosive receiving threats this season, and the numbers back it up.

Odunze already has 14 receptions of at least 20 yards this season, surpassing his previous career high of 13 from last year despite playing just eight games.

He’s also coming off his best two game stretch of the season. After recording four receptions for 69 yards against the New England Patriots in Week 7, Odunze followed that performance with another 87 yards against Seattle. That’s 156 receiving yards over his last two games, with Chicago winning both contests.

And while Odunze hasn’t necessarily been putting up massive reception totals, he’s making the most of his opportunities.

The 24 year old has averaged 58.5 receiving yards per game, which would put him at approximately 995 yards over a full 17 game season.

There is still room for improvement, though. Odunze has yet to catch a touchdown this season after recording six in just 12 games last year.

Still, the Bears have to be encouraged by the progress they’ve seen from their former ninth overall pick, especially considering how much responsibility he’s taken on following DJ Moore’s departure.

Bears’ DJ Moore Trade Is Looking Better by the Week

When the Chicago Bears traded DJ Moore to Buffalo in March, the move initially raised some questions about whether the Bears were giving up too much proven production…

Moore had been one of Chicago’s most established offensive weapons since arriving in 2023, and trading him meant putting even more faith in a young receiving corps led by Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III.

But the Bears also received Buffalo’s second round pick, No. 60 overall, in exchange for Moore and their fifth round selection, No. 165. That was a pretty significant return for a veteran receiver, especially with Chicago already having invested heavily in younger offensive talent.

And so far, Odunze is giving the Bears exactly the kind of production they needed to justify the move.

The Bears didn’t necessarily need Odunze to replace everything Moore brought to the offense. They needed him to become a reliable top receiving option capable of making explosive plays and growing alongside Williams.

Through eight games, he’s doing exactly that. And if Odunze continues producing at this rate, Chicago could have its first 1,000 yard receiver since Moore accomplished the feat in 2023.

For a team that traded away its most established receiver just months ago, that’s a pretty awesome development.