Bears Announce New Ozzy Trapilo Plans Amid Left Tackle Injuries

The Chicago Bears‘ offensive line has done an excellent job navigating injuries to all three of its left tackles this season, but the cupboard is getting bare, which could mean a return to the starting lineup for Ozzy Trapilo this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Chicago lost Braxton Jones for the season earlier this week. He was the starter for much of the previous four years, until head coach Ben Johnson benched him in 2025 for Theo Benedet and injuries did Jones in for the remainder of the campaign.

Then a second-round rookie, Trapilo eventually took the job from Benedet for the stretch run but suffered a torn patellar tendon against the Green Bay Packers in Round 1 of the playoffs.

The team chose not to add another LT to the mix in the offseason, save for re-signing Jones to a one-year contract worth $5 million and bringing on former Cleveland Browns top-10 bust Jedrick Wills for another go with a different franchise. Wills failed to make the team, while Jones beat out Benedet for the starting role to begin the season.

But more knee problems caught up to Jones, eventually sidelined him and have now robbed him of the remainder of the 2026 campaign. Benedet has started five of the team’s eight games, as Trapilo got back more quickly than the Bears expected. However, Chicago has not rushed him back into full-time action as a starter.

However, the Bears announced on Thursday, November 5 that all that may change this Sunday given a new injury concern for Benedet.

Ozzy Trapilo Won Starting Job From Theo Benedet Before Injury in Playoffs

Offensive coordinator Press Taylor spoke with media members on Thursday and touched on the situation.

“With Theo Benedet (shoulder) in question for Sunday night, Ozzy Trapilo could get his first start back at left tackle for the Bears,” Chris Emma of The Score reported via X. “Press Taylor said: ‘I feel pretty good about the path we’ve put him on to be able to do that if needed.'”

Trapilo has played in just three games this season, which include 36 snaps on offense and another 19 of them on special teams.

However, he saw action in 14 regular season games as a rookie, as well as a playoff contest, starting seven of his 15 appearances. His regular-season snap counts included 490 on offense and 73 on special teams.

Bears Should, Likely Will, Err on Side of Caution With Any Injured Players Against Buccaneers in Week 9

Chicago is likely to err on the side of caution with all of their injured players this week, a list that includes rookie cornerback Malik Muhammad and second-string running back Kyle Monangai, both of whom are dealing with toe injuries.

The Bears (6-2) host the Buccaneers on Sunday before hitting their bye in Week 10.

There are a couple of potentially soft spots on the schedule, with the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field when Chicago returns to action on November 22 and a road game against the one-win Miami Dolphins in Week 14.

However, the rest of the schedule is full of tough opponents, all of which can and/or will make the playoffs (Jaguars, Bills, Packers, Vikings and the Lions twice).

As such, the upcoming three weeks is really the closest thing to a reprieve the Bears will have from the war of attrition that is any NFL season, and it will make sense if Johnson takes full advantage of it where the team’s health issues are concerned.