Bears Linked to Trade for Pro Bowl CB, as Ryan Poles ‘Not Done’ Dealing

The Chicago Bears already made a blockbuster move for Jeffery Simmons, which paid off in the form of a huge game for the defensive tackle in a blowout win over the Seattle Seahawks on “Monday Night Football,” and a prominent NFL insider strongly believes Chicago will add more talent ahead of the November 10 deadline.

Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network reported on Tuesday, November 3 that not only is Chicago still pushing for a reunion with Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack, but that the Bears are also potentially interested in a deal to bring back Pro Bowl cornerback Nahshon Wright of the New York Jets.

“Among their needs, they have a need on the edge, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them add some secondary help as well,” Rapoport said. “Khalil Mack that is obviously being discussed. … The other interesting one is Nahshon Wright. He was with the Bears last year, is with the Jets now, is really not playing. Could that be a name to watch as well, just for some depth? I do not believe Ryan Poles is done.”

Nahshon Wright Open to Reunion With Bears, Wants More Playing Time on Defense

For his part, Wright is also interested in a return to Chicago. However, he is more interested in simply getting back onto the field of play after earning Pro Bowl honors with the Bears last year.

“Also: CB Nahshon Wright tells ESPN that he’s ‘definitely frustrated’ by having no role on defense,” Rich Cimini reported via social media. “Asked if he has requested a trade, he said, ‘Not formally…(But) I’ve expressed my feelings (to the team).’”

Wright, 28 years old, has appeared in just three games for the Jets this season. He has played 22 special teams snaps but has not seen a single snap on defense.

Nahshon Wright Had Breakout Season With Bears in 2025

Now in his sixth NFL season, Wright was a reserve and frequent special teams player before his breakout campaign in Chicago in 2025.

Prior to last season, Wright had played in 33 games, but started only three of them, across three campaigns with the Dallas Cowboys and one as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

Wright played all 17 games for the Bears in 2025, starting 16 of those contests. He recorded 11 pass breakups, five interceptions, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a defensive TD during his Pro Bowl season.

The cornerback inked a one-year deal worth $3.5 million to join the Jets during the offseason after initial projections predicted a bigger pay day and a longer contract for Wright coming off such a strong showing in Chicago.