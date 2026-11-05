Bears Can Pivot to $30 Million DE Trade With Khalil Mack Off Table

The Chicago Bears‘ desire to trade for edge-rusher Khalil Mack doesn’t currently match their prospects of doing so while the Los Angeles Chargers languish in winless denial about the state of their lost season, which begs the question of whom the Bears might pivot to in the coming days to fill their pass-rush needs.

One name that makes sense, and who might prove available, is defensive end Will McDonald IV of the New York Jets.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN suggested on Wednesday, November 4, just six days ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline, that McDonald is the most logical trade chip for a Jets team that is 2-6 and plays the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

“I was told the Jets do not plan to trade McDonald,” Fowler wrote. “But he’s more of a complementary player in the Jets’ edge-rush rotation when everyone is healthy, and if pass-rush-needy teams strike out elsewhere, perhaps they make an attractive offer to the Jets.”

Will McDonald IV Has Tallied Nearly 25 Sacks in Less Than 4 NFL Seasons With Jets

McDonald is 27 years old and a former first-round pick (No. 15 overall) out of Iowa State in 2023.

He is currently in the fourth and final year of his original rookie contract, which totals $16.3 million. However, the Jets have already exercised their fifth-year team option on his deal for 2027, which means McDonald will make $14.475 million next season.

He has appeared in 55 total games in the NFL, starting 31 of them. McDonald has tallied 53 QB hits, 27 tackles for loss and 24.5 sacks over that time, including three sacks thus far in 2026. He has also recorded four forced fumbles and three pass breakups.

Given the circumstances, McDonald’s trade value is liable to fall in the range of a third- or fourth-round draft pick, while Mack would probably only cost a fifth-rounder given that he is 35 years old and in the final year of his deal.

Chicago already spent two first-rounders in 2027 and 2028 on defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, formerly of the Tennessee Titans. They also swapped a future fourth-round selection for a future fifth-rounder in the deal with Simmons’ former team.

Bears Advised to Pursue Bargain Deal for Dolphins Pass-Rusher Josh Uche at Trade Deadline

In the same lengthy trade article that Fowler suggested the Jets flip McDonald, his ESPN colleague Seth Walder suggested that the Bears make a play for edge defender Josh Uche of the one-win Miami Dolphins.

“The Bears already paid a ton to bring in Simmons, so I assume they’ll be seeking bargains for the rest of deadline season,” Walder wrote. “But they still could use some help at edge, and Uche could contribute to that rotation alongside Montez Sweat, Austin Booker and Daniel Hardy. This season, Uche has recorded a pass rush win rate that ranks in the 60th percentile and a pressure rate in the 35th percentile at edge.”

Uche is 28 years old and playing on a one-year contract worth just $1.4 million.