Bears Get Major Trade News Update on Quarterback Tyson Bagent

The Chicago Bears have lost one potential trade partner for backup quarterback Tyson Bagent, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the conversation is over before the November 10th deadline.

The Baltimore Ravens, who recently emerged as a reported suitor after injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, are finalizing a deal for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Bears News: Ravens Turn to Jacoby Brissett Instead of Tyson Bagent

Rapoport broke the news of Baltimore’s expected move, reporting that the Ravens are finalizing a trade for Brissett.

“Trade: The #Ravens are finalizing a trade for former #AZCardinals QB Jacoby Brissett, per me and @AdamSchefter, filling the void left by the injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler “Snoop” Huntley,” Rapoport posted on X on November 4th. “The deal is expected to be completed this weekend.”

The move makes sense for Baltimore, with all the sudden injuries at quarterback. And it’s also significant news for both Tyson Bagent and the Bears organization.

As previously reported by NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the Ravens have reportedly contacted the Bears about Bagent, with multiple high-ranking NFL personnel executives identifying him as Baltimore’s top pursuit.

“The Ravens top pursuit is Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent, according to multiple high-ranking NFL personnel execs,” La Canfora wrote. “They have reached out to Chicago, but are in a desperate position.”

La Canfora also included a particularly interesting comment from an NFL general manager about Chicago’s negotiating position.

“Chicago doesn’t have to trade him. They like him … Wonder how hard they squeeze [Ravens GM Eric] DeCosta?”

That was the biggest advantage the Bears had in those discussions. Chicago wasn’t necessarily looking to move Bagent, especially after signing him to an extension and viewing him as a valuable backup in Ben Johnson’s offense.

Now that the Ravens are addressing their QB situation with Brissett, that trade opportunity is gone.

Other Teams Could Still Pursue Bagent Before the Trade Deadline

Although the Ravens are no longer an option, the Bears shouldn’t necessarily close the door on a potential trade involving Tyson Bagent.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on November 4th that they are turning to quarterback Joe Milton and are benching Tanner McKee for Sunday’s game vs. the New York Giants.

Perhaps Eagles general manager Howie Roseman would be interested in trading for Bagent.

The Bears have the flexibility to move him with Case Keenum, who can slot in as the Bears’ QB2 behind Caleb Williams.

However, if the Ravens didn’t trade for Bagent, who, according to La Canfora, was the team’s top option, that likely means the Bears’ asking price was too high.

If that’s the case, that means Bagent will likely stay with the Bears.

However, if another team develops an urgent need for a quarterback before the deadline on November 10th, Chicago could still have another opportunity to turn him into additional draft capital.