Bears Could Bring Back Familiar Face After Bills’ Surprise Decision

The Buffalo Bills are releasing former Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, and some Bears fans are already calling for a reunion.

Gardner-Johnson started six games for Buffalo this season, but his stint ended on a sour note after a one game suspension for spitting at an opponent against the Raiders…

Still, Gardner-Johnson had a pretty solid run in Chicago last season, recording three sacks and two interceptions in just 10 games under Dennis Allen.

And with the Bears still having some questions in their secondary, bringing him back isn’t the worst idea. Though his recent issues certainly give Chicago something to think about.

Gardner-Johnson Had Success in Chicago

The Chicago Bears got quite a bit out of C.J. Gardner-Johnson after signing him midway through the 2025 season.

Allen used him all over the secondary, particularly near the line of scrimmage, where Gardner-Johnson was effective as a blitzer. He finished with 51 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks in 10 games.

Of course, Gardner-Johnson has his flaws. His aggressive playing style can get him into trouble, and his latest incident in Buffalo doesn’t exactly help his case.

But Chicago already knows what he can do in Allen’s defense, and that familiarity could make him worth another look.

Now the Bears secondary looks quite a bit different than it did when Gardner-Johnson last suited up for the team.

The Bears used their first round pick on safety Dillon Thieneman and signed Coby Bryant to a three year, $40 million contract during the offseason until a knee injury ended his season.

That has forced the Bears to lean on Thieneman and veteran Cam Lewis at safety, with other defensive backs providing depth.

And while Gardner-Johnson wouldn’t necessarily step into Bryant’s exact role, he could give Allen another experienced defender capable of playing multiple positions.

Bears Have an Obvious Reason to Consider Reunion

There’s also the financial side of things.

Because Buffalo is reportedly releasing C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the Chicago Bears wouldn’t have to surrender any draft picks to acquire him. Assuming he becomes an unrestricted free agent, Poles would simply need to negotiate a new contract.

Of course, there’s a reason Gardner-Johnson is already looking for another team.

His stint in Buffalo was underwhelming, and the suspension following the Raiders game certainly didn’t help matters. He recorded 26 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception before his reported release.

That’s now multiple teams moving on from Gardner-Johnson in a relatively short period, which should give Chicago something to think about before pursuing another reunion.

But the Bears also have something those other teams don’t: recent firsthand experience with Gardner-Johnson succeeding in their defense.

Allen knows how to use him. Gardner-Johnson knows the scheme. And Chicago has already seen what he can provide when he’s playing well.

There hasn’t been any indication that the Bears are interested in bringing Gardner-Johnson back, so this remains nothing more than an intriguing possibility.

Still, considering Chicago’s situation at safety and what Gardner-Johnson accomplished with the team last season, it wouldn’t be surprising if Poles at least explored the possibility.

The Bears already took a chance on Gardner-Johnson once, and it worked out pretty well. With the veteran suddenly available again, perhaps it’s worth seeing if they can make it work a second time.