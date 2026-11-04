Bears Could Pivot to $68 Million Steelers Star as Khalil Mack Trade Stalls

The Chicago Bears may have to look elsewhere if they want to add another pass rusher before the November 10 trade deadline, and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith is an intriguing option…

Despite already trading two first round picks to the Tennessee Titans for All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, Bears general manager Ryan Poles apparently isn’t finished looking for upgrades.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, November 3, that Chicago could still pursue another defensive addition, specifically mentioning edge rusher as an area of need.

“I do not believe Ryan Poles is done,” Rapoport said.

The Bears have been linked to a potential reunion with Khalil Mack, but the Los Angeles Chargers have shown little interest in moving the 35 year old veteran despite their disastrous 0-7 start.

That could force Poles to explore other options, and Highsmith, a 29 year old pass rusher with multiple years remaining on his contract, makes plenty of sense.

Bears Could Target Alex Highsmith as Khalil Mack Alternative

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an interesting situation at outside linebacker. T.J. Watt remains one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers, while Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer give the Steelers younger options behind their established starters.

That depth could eventually make Alex Highsmith expendable, especially considering his contract and the money Pittsburgh has already invested in the position.

A third round pick could be a reasonable starting offer for the Chicago Bears. And I mean, if Poles is willing to surrender two first round picks for Simmons, spending a third rounder on a proven edge rusher shouldn’t be completely off the table.

Highsmith would give Chicago another legitimate pass-rushing threat opposite Montez Sweat, while Simmons creates problems for opposing offensive lines on the interior.

The Bears would suddenly have a much more intimidating defensive front, and unlike a potential Khalil Mack reunion, Highsmith wouldn’t necessarily be a short term rental.

Of course, convincing Pittsburgh to trade him is another matter.

The Steelers are 6-2 and have legitimate playoff aspirations of their own. Moving an established defensive starter in the middle of that pursuit would be a difficult decision, regardless of how much depth they have at the position.

Khalil Mack Trade Looking Increasingly Unlikely for Bears

The Chicago Bears interest in Khalil Mack makes sense, especially considering the circumstances surrounding the Chargers.

Los Angeles is the NFL’s only winless team at 0-7, and Mack is 35 years old, playing on an expiring contract.

He’s recorded three sacks through seven games this season and could provide immediate help to a Bears defense that is trying to make a serious playoff run. But for whatever reason, the Chargers don’t appear interested in selling.

“I want Khalil Mack here. Khalil Mack wants to be here. He’s one of the pillars of our team,” Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said.

For Chicago, though, there’s only so much Poles can do if the Chargers refuse to negotiate. And that’s where someone like Highsmith becomes interesting.

The Bears are 6-2 after Monday night’s 34-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks, a game in which Simmons immediately made his presence felt with six tackles and a sack…

Chicago has already shown it’s willing to sacrifice future draft capital to improve its chances of competing for a Super Bowl this season.

Adding Highsmith would take that approach another step further, although his remaining salary and Pittsburgh’s reluctance to trade him would complicate negotiations. There’s also no indication that Chicago has directly contacted the Steelers about Highsmith.

Still, with Mack seemingly unavailable and Rapoport suggesting Poles isn’t finished making moves, Highsmith deserves consideration as a possible alternative.

The Bears have already made their biggest trade of the season. Now they have less than a week to decide whether another aggressive move is worth the price.